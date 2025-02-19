Point Hope residential projects move through city approval process

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.

More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Feb. 20: Restore At Point Hope Ph. 1 - Site plan for proposed 158 mixed-residential units on 91.82 acres at 1472 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2620000028. Owner: The Berry Company. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Domonic Jones, jones.d@tandh.com

UPCOMING: PLANNING COMMISSION

Feb. 19: Comprehensive Plan Amendment Affordable Housing ATAX - Request to amend the City Comprehensive Plan to include the City of Charleston’s housing impact analysis for Senate Bill S284, now known as Act 57, which allows for Accommodations Tax (ATAX) to support local workforce housing.

Feb. 19: Comprehensive Plan Amendment for Urban Waterfront District - Request to amend the City Comprehensive Plan to rename the “Future Planning Area” district and replace it with “Urban Waterfront” district.

RESULTS: BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS – ZONING

Feb. 18: 1808 Clements Crest Lane, Beresford Hall - Request variance from Sec. 54-404(c) to allow three off-site directional signs. TMS: 267-00-00-129. Owner: SensusOne Clements Ferry LLC Applicant: Reveer Group – Bob Almirall. Results: Not available prior to print.

RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Feb. 13: Cainhoy First Light Phase 3 - Proposed preliminary plat and road construction plans for 76 single-family units on 58.1 acres at 1625 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2620000008. Owner: Cainhoy Land & Timber LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Steven Roach, roach.s@tandh.com . Results: No return/ paperwork comments.

Feb. 13: Point Hope AW (Ashton Woods) Phase 1A and 1B - Development plan: preliminary plat and road construction plans for 262 single-family units on 95 acres at 1730 Clements Ferry Road. Owner: Ashton Charleston Residential LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: James Thomas, Thomas.j@tandh.com . Results Preliminary Plat: Open pending delivery of Stormwater comments. Results Road Construction plans: Revise and return.