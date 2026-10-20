Point Hope Waterline begins to emerge along Clements Ferry

A new stretch of waterfront is beginning to appear along Clements Ferry Road, although this one isn't a riverfront or marshfront park.

It's the Waterline, Point Hope's planned five-mile long public park built around a series of connected stormwater ponds. Parts of the first section near MUSC and Brooking Square are already accessible to the public, although landscaping and other features are still being installed.

"The Waterline will extend for five miles along Clements Ferry Road," said Julie Dombrowski, communications director for Point Hope Partners. "It is a series of connected ponds designed to manage stormwater in an innovative manner that also creates a recreational destination."

As more homes and businesses are built, the ponds will help collect and manage rainwater runoff. Planted shelves along the water's edge will filter sediment and nutrients, stabilize shorelines, and provide habitat for birds, pollinators, and other wildlife.

More than 10 miles of landscaped trails are planned around the ponds, allowing walkers, runners, and cyclists to travel between neighborhoods and nearby businesses. The entire park will be open to the public.

The concept has been part of Point Hope's plans for several years, with developers envisioning a park that makes stormwater infrastructure part of the community's outdoor spaces rather than something hidden behind buildings.

Point Hope resident and Realtor Sharon Cassidy shared her enthusiasm for the project.

"The Waterline is designed to improve stormwater management while also creating trails that will connect neighborhoods and retail spaces," Cassidy said.

The Waterline will expand in stages over many years, with construction dependent on the schedules of individual properties along its route.

"We do not have a definitive completion date," Dombrowski said.

Those neighboring properties will help shape the experience along the trails. MUSC, Brooking Square, Lifestyle Communities, and other mixed-use developments will border the park, putting future restaurants, shops, and services within walking or biking distance.

The Waterline is one piece of a much larger recreational network. Plans call for more than 70 miles of trails throughout Point Hope, connecting neighborhoods and destinations on both sides of Clements Ferry Road.