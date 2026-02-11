Point Hope's newest wave of businesses include ramen, Mediterranean

If you thought Point Hope was busy now, just wait – the next round of businesses is loading.

HACHIYA RAMEN 654 Hopewell Drive, Suites 102 and 103

For fans of Japanese cuisine, Hachiya Ramen promises to deliver an authentic taste of Tokyo in Point Hope.

Owner Yuichiro “Junior” Takebata, who first came to the United States at the age of 19 as a sushi chef, shared his vision: “(When) I came to the United States, I was thinking I really wanted to bring our hospitality and kindness from where I’m from.”

Born and raised in Kyoto, Japan, Takebata grew up eating ramen three to four times a week.

"The ramen processes for 24 hours, but we serve it within three minutes. Our concept is nice quality food, very fast service, hospitality, and kindness from Japan,” he said.

The menu includes everything from flavorful ramen bowls to gyoza, all served via a fast-casual kiosk system that brings orders directly to your table. The Point Hope location is currently navigating permitting and is expected to open around September or October.

YE OLE FASHIONED 832 Foundation Street

A local favorite, Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Café is nearing completion at its Point Hope location.

“We are finally at the finish line!” owner Cole Spradling said. “Ye Ole Fashioned will be open within the next 60 days.”

The diner-style café will serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, and 32 ice cream flavors, with a covered patio for family outings.

“We serve a huge menu with options for anyone’s family, including a few vegan options and, most importantly, the best ice cream in Charleston!” Spradling said.

The eatery’s build-out is substantially completed and is expected to open in March or April.

PHILOSOPHIA 846 Foundation Street, Suite 103

The Mediterranean restaurant, Philosophia, is expanding from its Mount Pleasant location and will serve spanakopita, Greek salads, local fish, roasted chicken, and braised lamb.

Chefs Justin Hunt and Dimitri Hatgidimitriou bring decades of experience from Manhattan, New York, and Charleston, and their friendship and family traditions inspired the restaurant’s vision. Philosophia is currently going through permitting, with a July or August opening anticipated.

ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY 650 Hopewell Drive, Suites 107, 108, and 109

ATI Physical Therapy, part of the Roper St. Francis network, offers in-clinic and online hybrid care designed to help patients recover from injury and manage pain. With construction underway, the new location is expected to open in early spring.

“As the Point Hope community continues to grow, we remain committed to providing convenient access to high-quality physical therapy so our patients can receive exceptional care close to home,” Clinical Director Cate Williams said.

BON SECOURS MERCY HEALTH 846 Foundation Street, Suite 101