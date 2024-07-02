Police blotter: Car thieves and scammers continue to strike

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Jan. 1-31.

Driving Under the Influence

On Jan. 4, officers responded to a two-car collision on I-526 East and Clements Ferry Road. During the investigation, police determined the driver at fault was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. The other driver involved in the collision was not injured.

Burglary

The complainant, a maintenance employee at an apartment complex on Seven Farms Drive, arrived at work on Jan. 5 to find the workshop had been opened and tools, valued at $500, had been stolen from a golf cart. There were no signs of forced entry and no surveillance footage available. The workshop is in a parking garage under the apartment complex. An investigation is pending.

Motor Vehicle Thefts

In December 2023, a victim residing at Bennington Drive reported a stolen car. Her keys had been left inside. The vehicle was recovered with the key missing. The victim parked her car in the driveway to wait for a new key to be delivered. On Jan. 7, around 2 a.m., the victim heard a vehicle outside, but didn’t investigate. When leaving her home the next day, she discovered the vehicle had been stolen again. A rental car had been parked behind the stolen vehicle. As of Feb. 1, police say the vehicle has not been recovered and there are no leads.

A victim’s black Ford Mustang was stolen between 2 and 2:30 a.m. from the parking area of an apartment complex located at River Grove Avenue. The key fob for the vehicle had been left inside. As of Feb. 1, the vehicle has not been located.

On Jan. 18 during the overnight hours, a 2017 brown Ford F-130 pickup truck was stolen from the parking lot of a complex on Seven Farms Drive. The vehicle was recovered in North Charleston the following day with a different license plate. After an investigation, it was determined the tag had been stolen in Beaufort. The case is pending.

Phone Scam

On Jan. 18, a victim residing at Spring Hollow Drive received a phone call from an individual claiming to be a police officer with the city of Charleston. The caller presented himself by using the name of a captain who works for the department. The complainant was told he failed to respond to a subpoena and was required to pay a fine. The scammer had personal information that made the victim believe the call was legitimate and instructed the individual to send $2,001 to the caller via Venmo. Lt. George Bradley of Team 5 confirmed the City of Charleston Police Department will never ask for funds over the telephone.