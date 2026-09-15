Police charge man celebrating birthday with DUI, grand larceny

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Patrol Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Aug. 16-31.

DRUG/NARCOTICS VIOLATION

On Aug. 16, an officer initiated a traffic stop on Clements Ferry Road and Point Hope Parkway when police said a driver failed to use a turn signal and made an improper lane change. When addressing the driver, the officer noticed his accelerated speech patterns and observed, in plain view, a bag of a white, powdery substance in the cup holder consistent with cocaine. The driver, who was unable to produce his license and insurance information, admitted to having a cocaine addiction. He was arrested and transported to Berkeley County jail. The vehicle was towed.

IDENTITY THEFT

A victim reported that she received a letter from a wireless carrier in February regarding a line of credit that had been opened in her name for a smartwatch and two cell phones. After confirming with the carrier that she did not have the watch and phones, she assumed the letter was a scam. When checking a credit report in August, she noticed that her score had dropped. The report showed more than $6,500 in unpaid charges due to the carrier. The incident was filed with Team 5 for identity theft and fraud.

THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE

A firearm was reported as stolen from a vehicle on Aug. 19. The owner of the vehicle believed that it may have been removed from the vehicle while maintenance was being performed at an auto repair business in June. There were no signs of forced entry. The firearm was listed as stolen by the Charleston Police Department.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

On Aug. 27, an officer responded to a collision on I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge. Two vehicles were involved – a tractor with no trailer and a silver sedan, which was found unoccupied with the door opened. The truck driver stated that she was traveling eastbound when the sedan drifted into her lane and struck her rear tire. A witness stated that the driver left the vehicle and walked toward Clements Ferry Road. The officer located the individual who was walking away from the sedan and identified him as the driver based on the description given by the witness.