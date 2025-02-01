Police confiscate drugs, arrest suspect in car theft

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Dec. 1-15, 2024.

Drug/Narcotics Violation

On Dec. 1, a Team 5 officer was patrolling Sportsman’s Island and Clements Ferry Road when he noticed a pickup truck had driven to the center of the bridge and parked in the lane of travel. A male and female occupied the vehicle. Police said the driver of the vehicle displayed erratic behavior, and a capped hypodermic needle was in plain view as the officer questioned him. A baggie containing one gram of a white crystalline substance, identified as “ice” by the suspect, was turned over. With probable cause, a search revealed additional hypodermic needles, numerous materials associated with drug contraband, and approximately $3,000 in cash. The seized contraband was submitted to the Charleston Police Department for further testing.

Larceny

A theft was reported on Fairbanks Oak Aly on Dec. 2. The complainant told police that an unknown male stole a leaf blower, valued at $500, from a company-issued utility vehicle. While she was working, the complaintant noticed that a small pickup truck had stopped next to her vehicle, and a man wearing all black with an orange safety vest exited the vehicle, grabbed the leaf blower, placed it in the back of the truck, and left the area. A photo that included the license plate was snapped of the truck, but it has not been located to date.

Vandalism

On Dec. 5, Team 5 was called to a parking garage on Talison Avenue in reference to an attempted theft from a motor vehicle. The rear window of the victim’s sedan had been shattered. On Dec. 4, the complainant discovered that her car had been vandalized with its contents strewn about, but nothing appeared to be missing. The next day, she was vacuuming the broken glass from the rear seat and located four gold-colored rings that did not belong to her. The rings were collected by the officer and submitted for evidence.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

A customer of Circle K on Island Park Drive parked in front of the store on Dec. 8, and ran inside to pick up a few items. His window was cracked, and the door was left unlocked. The complainant drove home, and then noticed that his personal gaming system and carrying case were missing from the front seat. The unit was valued at $699 and the case at $60. The responding officer observed two outside video cameras at the location and will inquire about reviewing the footage.

Arrest for Stolen Vehicle

On Dec. 9, at approximately 3 a.m., an officer was patrolling the Sawyer Circle area due to recent reports of vehicle thefts. The police officer observed an older model, silver sedan leaving the complex. The vehicle contained five occupants, and police said the driver appeared nervous watching the patrol car. A traffic stop was initiated. The driver admitted to having marijuana and turned over a package containing three grams. On the passenger side, the officer observed an AR-15 pistol and high-capacity drum magazine on the floorboard. A search of the vehicle revealed items associated with vehicle theft, including ski masks, gloves, window breakers, wire cutters, numerous key fobs, and electronic equipment consistent with cloning key fobs.

A National Crime Information Center check revealed that the driver had an outstanding warrant from Lexington County for possession of a stolen vehicle. He was arrested and later identified as a verified gang member from Richland County. The suspect was transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center and the stolen vehicle was released to its registered owner.