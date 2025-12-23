Police confiscate knife found on 8-year-old DIS student

Charleston City police said a knife, with a 3-inch blade, was discovered in the backpack of an 8-year-old student at Daniel Island School.

On Wednesday, Dec. 10, police were notified regarding a weapons violation on school property.

Police met with an assistant principal, who confiscated a backpack from the 8-year-old student that contained a sheathed fixed-blade knife with an attached firestarter. The blade is typically used as a survival tool for cutting and sparking flames.

School officials said the student was showing off the knife to his classmates, which was reported to a teacher who then alerted the administration.

"A search revealed a knife, which was confiscated without incident," according to a school administration message sent to parents. "The school was not placed on lockdown, as the student was isolated immediately, and there was no immediate threat."

Police questioned the student and the student's parent, and it was determined the student did not make any threats using the weapon. Police said it is unknown how long the student had been carrying the knife in his backpack.

Berkeley County School District officials are asking parents to check their child's backpacks, pockets, and jackets for items that could be potentially dangerous before school resumes after the holidays.

"We do ask for parent support in ensuring that items that are weapons, could be considered weapons, or are look-a-likes of weapons do not come onto our school campuses," district officials cautioned.

"If a student is found to be in possession of a weapon – whether real or look-alike – disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with district policy and may include criminal charges and recommendations for expulsion."