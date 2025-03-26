Police make drug-related arrests

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between March 1-15.

Drug/Narcotics Violations

While patrolling on March 2, officers observed a vehicle traveling with expired tags. According to the incident report, the driver began making sudden turns to avoid the police car, then parked at a residence off Euclid Drive.

A male exited the vehicle, stood by the home’s front door, and then returned to his truck. He repeated this cycle several times, then drove away from the property.

Due to the suspicious behavior, officers attempted to intercept the vehicle. The driver parked in the middle of the road, exited the truck, and popped the hood. He told the police that the vehicle was overheating; however, officers noted that it appeared to be functioning normally.

After detecting the odor of marijuana, a search of the vehicle was conducted. The officers recovered six grams of marijuana and a white substance consistent with crack cocaine. A blue tool bag in the back of the vehicle held hundreds of small capsules. Miscellaneous tools were scattered throughout the vehicle.

A National Crime Information Center check revealed that the individual had an outstanding warrant from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and was driving with a suspended license. He was transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center.

On March 13, an officer was patrolling the area of Clements Ferry Road and Reflectance Drive and observed a driver who failed to use a turn signal and turned into an incorrect lane. The license tag had an expired decal displayed. A vehicle stop was initiated.

Due to the odor of marijuana in the car, a search was conducted. Numerous items of contraband were found, including empty bags that formerly contained marijuana, a grinder with remnants of marijuana, a supply of marijuana, three firearms, over 250 rounds of ammunition, silver and gold pill bottles containing pills later identified as MDMA, or ecstasy, oxycodone hydrochloride, the muscle relaxer cyclobenzaprine, a wallet with IDs from multiple states, and credit cards.

An inquiry revealed that the suspect had a warrant in Atlanta, Georgia, had an active protection order, and was federally prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was arrested and lodged at Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Wire Fraud

A resident of Etiwan Park Street advised that on Feb. 19 he wired $14,480 from his account to a company in Montgomery, Alabama, to purchase a 1970 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck. The vehicle was originally scheduled for delivery on Feb. 27, then rescheduled to March 1. The vehicle was never delivered, and both the driver and salesperson had disconnected their phone service. A police report was filed on March 3.

Hit-and-Run Collision

On March 1, an officer was dispatched to Hopewell Drive in response to a hit-and-run collision. The complainant stated that he went inside a store in Point Hope, and when he returned to the parking lot, he noticed that the left rear of his vehicle had been damaged.

The officer made contact with a manager of the store, who played back video of the incident, which was in direct view of the two cameras outside of the front door. A 6-foot, 5-inch male was observed exiting a pickup truck and walking into the store. After leaving the store, the subject backed across the parking lot and collided with the complainant’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The video did not clearly capture the tag on the vehicle. The complainant was advised and provided with an accident report.

Forgery

On March 4, Team 5 met with the manager of a restaurant located on Island Park Drive. An ex-employee took a check from the business, made it out to himself, and cashed it in the amount of $2,000, dated Feb. 20. The offender had resigned from his position and had given two weeks’ notice, with March 2 scheduled as his last day. The manager advised that he will be filing fraud charges.