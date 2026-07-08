Police recover 200 ecstasy pills during traffic stop

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy from June 16-30.

LARCENY

On June 17, an officer responded to a construction site on Stokes Marshal Way in reference to a theft from a construction trailer. The complainant stated the locks had been cut, and tools – including nail guns, saws, a hacksaw, and an air compressor – were stolen. The items were valued at $1,500. No surveillance footage was available.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

An off-duty officer responded to a complaint at Credit One Stadium on Seven Farms Drive on June 20. The officer observed that the individual was heavily intoxicated and was told to leave. After refusing to leave, police said he became combative and was placed under arrest for public intoxication. A court date has been assigned.

DRUG/NARCOTICS VIOLATION

On June 21, an officer was patrolling at the top of the Don Holt Bridge on I-526 and identified a tag associated with a wanted party. Police said the driver failed to maintain his lane and was pulled over at Exit 19 near North Rhett Boulevard. He confirmed his identification with his license and matched it with a warrant for arrest in Columbia, South Carolina. The officer detained the driver and inventoried the vehicle, finding an open container of alcohol and 200 ecstasy pills with sports and juvenile themes stamped on them and packaged in clear bags. He was arrested and charged with trafficking ecstasy and an out-of-agency warrant and transported to Berkeley County jail.

DRUG EQUIPMENT VIOLATIONS

An officer was conducting routine patrolling in the areas of Yellow House Road and Clements Ferry Road when he observed a vehicle displaying a suspended registration. The driver was pulled over and was told the unregistered vehicle needed to be towed. He became upset when the officer explained that he would be inventorying the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, the officer uncovered a scale with narcotic residue that tested positive for cocaine. A loaded handgun was removed in the glove box. The driver was found to have a criminal history dating back to 2015, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. He was placed under arrest.

IDENTITY THEFT

On June 22, Team 5 responded to an apartment at Robert Daniel Drive regarding a report of fraud. The complainant explained that she received an email from a credit bureau with a negative alert. When she logged into her credit report, she noticed an overdue charge from a telecommunications company with a balance of $8,905 that had been set to collections. The complainant said she had never had an account with the company. A police report was initiated, and the complainant intends to press charges if warranted.

HIT-AND-RUN COLLISION