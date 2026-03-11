Police report: Dispute leads to headbutt and hospitalization

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Feb. 16-28.

THEFT OF BUILDING MATERIALS

On Monday, Feb. 16, an officer responded to Clements Ferry Road in response to a report of a theft. The complainant stated that a trailer containing building materials was securely locked on Feb. 14. On the morning of Feb. 16, the site crew advised that the trailer door was open, and the lock was missing. Several items were missing from the trailer. Surveillance cameras were operating on the property and footage is expected to be turned over to the police. The investigation is underway.

A construction manager working on a site on Bay Strip Drive reported that lumber, valued at $1,200, had been stolen from an unsecured area. The incident is believed to have occurred at some point over the weekend between Feb. 20-23.

INTIMIDATION

On Friday, Feb. 20, Team 5 responded to Blakeway Street in reference to a disturbance involving several juveniles.

Witnesses reported the juveniles had been causing a disturbance near a pond and an argument followed after a resident asked them to stop.

The complainant said she took out a cell phone to document and to contact law enforcement. She told police the juveniles observed her phone, attempted to take it, and then threw items at her vehicle before leaving the area.

While officers were on the scene, three of the involved juveniles returned and were identified. They were placed under investigative detention. Parents were contacted.

FIREARM VIOLATION

An officer was patrolling the area of Cainhoy Road and Clements Ferry Road on Friday, Feb. 20, when he observed a vehicle traveling with a defective tag light. After conducting a traffic stop, the officer reported seeing a handgun in plain view. A criminal history report showed the suspect had a prior conviction prohibiting him from being able to possess a firearm. Police said the firearm contained one round of ammunition in the chamber and an unknown amount in the magazine of the weapon. Marijuana was reported as found on the suspect. The suspect was arrested and transported to Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

On Tuesday, Feb. 24, police responded to the emergency room at Roper Hospital Mount Pleasant after an assault was reported on Island Park Drive. The victim stated he had been attending an event when he was recognized by a female acquaintance. As the acquaintance was introducing him to a friend, he said a male suspect walked up to them, pushed him aside, and led the two women away.