Police report: Graded lot damaged by trucks doing ‘donuts’

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between March 1-15.

DRUG/NARCOTICS VIOLATION

On March 2, an officer initiated a traffic stop on Clements Ferry Road in reference to an expired decal on a license plate. Police stated the driver was unable to provide the required documents and could only identify himself verbally. The officer noticed the odor of marijuana and ordered a probable cause search of the vehicle. He found 3.2 grams of marijuana prepared in packages in the trunk and 13 orange, oval pills identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine. Upon further investigation, the suspect was shown to have a suspended license with multiple prior convictions and a habitual offender status. He was arrested and transported to the Berkeley County detention center.

Another vehicle was pulled over at a gas station on Clements Ferry Road on March 5. Police said the driver had a suspended license and displayed nervous behavior. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed two homemade bongs used to smoke methamphetamine with remnants of the substance inside. The paraphernalia were entered into evidence to be destroyed.

VANDALISM

A complainant contacted Team 5 on March 2, to report that on Feb. 27, several vehicles drove onto the property on Oak Leaf Street to “do donuts.” The complainant had just finished grading and clearing the lot. Repairing the damage is estimated at $7,000. Video footage is available of the incident and will be turned over to police. Initial information revealed that three trucks were involved. An investigation is underway.

INTIMIDATION

On March 5, police responded to a business on Seven Farms Drive after receiving threats via telephone. A caller stated that “he was going to shoot the place up.” The employee who answered the phone stated that it sounded like a form of voice distortion was used during the call. The number was called back, and a younger male answered who stated that he lives in a different state and did not make the call. Police said this is one of several similar incidents where the same number has been used to call individuals and places of business to make threats. There are also reported incidents in Mount Pleasant.

THEFT FROM A BUILDING