The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Nov. 1-15.

DRUG/NARCOTIC VIOLATION

On Nov. 1, an officer was patrolling the area of Jessen Lane and Clements Ferry Road when he responded to a vehicle that had pulled off to the shoulder with significant damage. The driver had lost control of the vehicle and struck the curb. He admitted that his driver’s license had been suspended. When approached, he pulled out a bag full of marijuana from the center console and turned it over to police. The driver was arrested, booked, and lodged at the Berkeley County jail.

FIRE ASSIST

Team 5 officers responded to Benefitfocus Way on Nov. 2 regarding a fire in the wooded area behind the location. A large group of juveniles were in the area with a bonfire. Upon arrival, police observed six golf carts parked in the back corner of the parking lot next to the wooded area. Two individuals in the parking lot advised police that there were 40 to 50 juveniles at the bonfire. A responding officer stated, “I observed hundreds of crushed beer and alcoholic seltzer cans littering the area surrounding a large fire pit. Multiple empty liquor bottles were scattered throughout the area.”

Fire personnel were able to extinguish the bonfire. At the same time, residents were contacting police complaining of large groups of intoxicated teens roaming and causing a disturbance on Daniel Island. A sergeant who responded to the scene instructed officers to have the golf carts towed. While waiting for the tow trucks, the adult owners arrived on scene unprompted by law enforcement. Police stated they were uncooperative and evasive when questioned why the vehicles were parked there and denied that their children had been in the woods. All the golf carts were towed.

WIRE FRAUD

An officer was approached at the Team 5 office on Nov. 5 in reference to a wire fraud. The victim said he was contacted by someone claiming to be from the electric company saying he was behind on payments and power would be turned off. He was sent a QR code via email and was told to open it at a retail store help desk, and they would assist him with wiring the funds. The caller said that he owed $10,000. The victim went to the store and transferred the funds as instructed. The caller contacted him again and said that the transfer did not work, and he would have to pay in a different way. He was told to go to a cryptocurrency kiosk and wire the same amount from there. The complainant completed the second transfer. Later, he was contacted by a fraud officer at the cryptocurrency company who stated that his transaction was on hold pending an investigation for fraud. The complainant contacted the electric company and learned that he was not behind on his payments. The money that was wired from the retail store was returned to the victim.

THEFT FROM A BUILDING