Police say loaded gun, open bottle of tequila discovered at traffic stop

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between April 15-30.

BURGLARY

On April 15, an officer responded to Cainhoy Village Road in reference to a residential burglary. The property is secured by a gate which requires a code, but the rear of the property is bordered by woods. The complainant, who lives in a garage apartment behind the property, stated that he left at 7 a.m. and returned that evening. Upon return, he observed that the top three drawers of his dresser and the drawer of his bedside table were opened and in disarray. Four-hundred dollars in cash were removed along with prescription medication valued at $1,000. The medicine cabinet was rummaged through, but nothing was removed. Early in April, the property owners had contacted law enforcement on two separate dates regarding trespassing incidents. Installed surveillance was unable to capture activity around the apartment.

BICYCLE THEFT

An officer was called to Farr Street on April 17 to investigate a stolen bicycle from an apartment complex. The victim advised that the bicycle had been secured with a cable lock on the rack located on the first floor of the enclosed parking garage. The bike was valued at $900. A serial number will be turned over to the police to aid in their investigation.

DRUG/NARCOTICS VIOLATIONS

On April 17, an officer was patrolling Clements Ferry Road near Point Hope when he observed a vehicle with an expired decal. During the traffic stop, he detected the odor of marijuana. An opened wine cooler bottle was observed in the driver’s side door. A gray plastic bag was recovered from the center cup holder which police said contained 7.58 grams of marijuana. The driver was charged with possession of marijuana, open container, and operating a vehicle with expired registration. A court date had been set.