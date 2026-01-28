Police say man shot inside car before fatal crash on Clements Ferry Road

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Jan. 1-15.

HOMICIDE

On Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 7:34 a.m., Charleston Police Department officers responded to a collision between a vehicle and a power pole on Clements Ferry Road, about half a mile from Cainhoy Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle off the roadway along with the driver and a passenger.

Berkeley County EMS and the City of Charleston Fire Department arrived on the scene and advised other authorities that the driver of the vehicle had been killed.

During the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that the driver, later identified as Arthur Broughton Jr., age 39, of Huger, had been the victim of a gunshot.

Police believe the shooting occurred inside the vehicle prior to the crash.

The passenger of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422 and request to speak with the on-duty central detective or submit a tip online at charleston-sc.gov/tips.

THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE

On Thursday, Jan. 1, an officer responded to Sawyer Circle regarding stolen property from the complainant’s vehicle. The victim advised that his locked truck had been broken into at the apartment complex, and the title of the vehicle had been stolen from the glove box. The driver’s side door was found slightly ajar, and the glove box was open. Video footage from a door camera captured two males wearing hooded sweatshirts over their heads walking away from the vehicle on Dec. 31, 2025. An investigation is underway.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

On Jan. 6, an officer was flagged down on Coastal Drive in reference to a stolen golf cart. The victim last saw his cart on Friday, Jan. 2, and was still in possession of the vehicle’s only key. Multiple cameras were mounted on an adjacent building where the theft occurred and the video footage will be reviewed as the investigation continues.

SHOPLIFTING

Team 5 police officers were called to Clements Crest Lane regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred at a store on Thursday, Jan. 8. A review of security camera footage showed two male suspects entering the store separately. One suspect removed a yellow box and a red box of tools from the checkout counter and exited the building while an employee was assisting a customer. The first suspect re-entered the store and both suspects were observed exiting the store through the garden center, each carrying a lawnmower, which they placed into the vehicle. The suspects departed the area in an SUV with the stolen merchandise. The stolen items were valued at $2,910.