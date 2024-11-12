Police say rash of vehicle break-ins lead to multiple arrests

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Nov. 16-30.

Thefts from Motor Vehicles

At an apartment complex on Seven Farms Drive, three break-ins occurred on Nov. 26. The first complaintant stated that when he entered his vehicle on the way to work, he noticed that his center console was open, and then saw that the rear passenger side window had been shattered. A small, brown pouch was removed from the vehicle.

The complaintant also noticed that another vehicle had been broken into in the same parking garage. The second vehicle suffered a broken window on the rear driver’s side. Three bottles of cologne were stolen from the center console.

A third vehicle was entered through the rear passenger side window, but nothing was missing, according to the owner.

On the same day, police were dispatched to Enterprise Boulevard regarding a report of suspicious activity involving individuals attempting to open vehicle doors. The complainant observed three men wearing hoodies walking around the complex and entering a parked BMW.

As an officer approached, the suspects fled to the rear of the apartment complex and were found in a parked, but idling, Jeep Cherokee. Police said an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. While speaking with the driver, the officer saw, in plain view, gloves, a face covering, and a flashlight with a window break attachment.

The police report stated that a probable cause search of the Cherokee revealed a fanny pack containing marijuana and a powder and rock-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. In the center console, there were 15 miscellaneous vehicle keys, a watch, and a window break tool. In the trunk, police said there was a rifle.

Police said the camera footage confirmed that the suspects were involved in the three break-ins that occurred earlier in the day on Seven Farms Drive.

The suspects were arrested and booked on multiple charges.

Hit-and-Run Collision

On Nov. 19, an officer responded to multiple calls for service on I-526 Westbound in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The vehicle, a Nissan Altima, had struck the median and was stopped on the interstate. The driver stated that an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer truck had struck the rear of the vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and cross all three lanes, striking the middle barrier, and stopping in lane one.

Police shut down the interstate to canvas the area, but did not locate the truck. The driver and passenger were transported to East Cooper Medical Center and treated for minor injuries. The Nissan was deemed totaled.

Flim-Flam

A resident of Daniel Island was contacted by an unknown individual on Nov. 10, and was advised that she was a winner of $2 million lottery. She was told that she would need to send money to pay the taxes for the prize. The complaintant mailed a certified check in the amount of $9,000 to an address provided. She continued to speak with the individual and was told to send $3,000 more in Apple products. Several gift cards were also sent to the caller.

On Nov. 21, the victim began to suspect she had been scammed and reached out to Team 5. Police advised the complainant to close any accounts that may have been compromised. An investigation is underway.