From policy to porch: Tariffs talk heats up across SC

Whether it’s overheard at the barber shop, dropped into dinner table chatter, or debated over drinks with friends, talk of the economy is everywhere these days. What was once the realm of economists and policy wonks – think tariffs and trade wars – has crept into everyday conversations in a way few would’ve predicted just a few years ago.

In an effort to better understand what South Carolinians are actually talking about when they talk money, MarketBeat.com surveyed more than 2,750 adults. The results paint a vivid picture of a state navigating economic uncertainty, where everyday pressures – like grocery bills – still take center stage, even as once-arcane terms, like tariffs, are entering the mainstream.

What’s on South Carolinians' Minds?

Despite the news cycle's focus on international trade and the stock market, it turns out the most common economic topic in everyday conversation is still simple: grocery prices. However, in what would have been unthinkable just a month ago, tariffs talk has now surged, now ranking among the most discussed topics among South Carolinians.

The six most commonly discussed financial topics among South Carolinians are:

1. Grocery and food prices

2. Tariffs and trade wars

3. Housing costs, energy bills, and gas prices

4. Stock market fluctuations

5. Tax refunds and tax cuts

6. Job loss, job changes, and the rise of AI in the workplace

These findings underscore something intuitive: while people might casually mention stock prices or political decisions, it’s the things that hit closest to home – literally and figuratively – that dominate our daily conversations.

The Worries Behind the Words

Beyond what people talk about in everyday conversation, the survey also looked at what South Carolinians actually worry about. Not surprisingly, grocery costs came out on top again, cited by nearly a quarter of respondents as a financial stressor they think about more often than they’d like to admit.

Rent and mortgage payments tied with concerns about retirement savings (both at 19%), followed by credit card debt (13%). Job loss came in at 11%, with another 10% saying they’re uneasy about the possibility of AI replacing their jobs. Medical debt, while lower on the list, was still a concern for 5% of those polled.

When asked what they’d cut first if prices continue to rise, more than half of South Carolinians said they’d rein in restaurant meals or takeout spending. Subscriptions like Netflix or Spotify were next on the chopping block, followed by groceries – though most people said they’d simply switch brands or cut back on non-essentials, rather than skipping meals. Only a small fraction said they’d cut back on commuting or health care.

Tariffs: From Obscure Policy to Party Talk

Once a term most Americans could barely define, tariffs have become conversational. Now, whether people understand them fully or not, tariffs are on the tip of a lot of tongues. In fact, MarketBeat.com created a quiz so people can test themselves on their tariffs knowledge.

When asked if they’d be comfortable explaining tariffs at a party, the results were as follows:

Confident in doing so - 34%

Wing it and try to sound informed - 41%

Prefer to steer the conversation elsewhere - 19%

Leave the party altogether - 6%

Despite the hesitation, 80% of respondents said they believe they understand how tariffs work. Whether that’s accurate is another matter, but it suggests that public awareness around global trade issues has grown considerably in recent years.

As for where South Carolinians are getting their information on tariffs, the news media still leads the way, with 58% saying it’s their main source. Social media trails behind at 30%, while podcasts, YouTube, and everyday conversations with friends or coworkers each clock in at around 6%.

“The numbers tell us something we’ve all felt for a while now – people are more engaged with economic issues than they used to be," said Matt Paulson, founder of MarketBeat.com in the company’s press release. "The rising cost of food, fears about job security, and the visibility of trade policy in the headlines have brought these conversations into everyday life. It’s not just about understanding the big picture anymore – it’s about how those big issues hit close to home.”

