Pop your way to a cozy holiday party

Holiday celebrations tend to bring out everyone’s best and brightest, and this year you can pair the sparkle and magic of the season with the heartwarming comfort of cozy foods. Eye-catching decor boasting holiday reds, greens and golds becomes even more inviting when complemented by favorite wintery snacks that enhance the holiday spirit.

Spend a snowy afternoon nestled in a warm kitchen with your little ones making these Festive Popcorn Trees, which offer the best of both worlds. These charming, edible trees allow you time together while encouraging creativity as your kids decorate their own popcorn masterpieces, adding a whimsical touch to your holiday table.

Popcorn, a beloved snack throughout the year, serves as a delightful and versatile addition to festive gatherings. Its irresistible flavor not only satisfies cravings but also evokes heartwarming memories of shared moments with loved ones – whether it’s the joy of crafting popcorn garlands, creating homemade ornaments or enjoying it alongside other seasonal snacks. Embrace the traditions that bring family and friends closer, all while indulging in the wholesome goodness of popcorn.

Find more ways to pop up a cozy holiday celebration at popcorn.org.

Must-Haves for a Comforting Holiday Snack Bar

Lighten the load of holiday hosting this year with a serve-yourself snack bar that allows guests to personalize their plates with favorite cozy season hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

Popped popcorn

Popcorn toppings (spices, seasonings, cinnamon sugar, chocolate chips, Parmesan cheese)

Baked brie (or other cheeses)

Individually wrapped chocolates

Crackers

Pretzels

Nuts (almonds, pecans, cashews)

Marshmallows

Cinnamon sticks

Candy canes

Sugar cookies

Hot chocolate

Hot tea

Seasonal punch

Festive Popcorn Trees

Yield: 10 trees

10 cups air-popped popcorn

1 bag (10 ounces) miniature marshmallows

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

nonstick cooking spray

green decorating sugar

blue decorating sugar

1 tube white frosting with decorating tip

assorted small colorful candies, such as sprinkles

miniature silver dragees

sugar cookies, for serving (optional)

shredded coconut, for serving (optional)

Place popcorn in a large bowl.

In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, stir marshmallows and butter until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla extract.

Pour mixture over popcorn in the bowl. Toss well to coat popcorn evenly.

Line the baking sheet with foil. Spray hands with nonstick cooking spray then scoop about 1 cup popcorn mixture. Shape mixture into a cone, keeping base flat. This forms one tree. Sprinkle the tree with green and blue decorating sugars; place the tree on a baking sheet. Repeat to make additional trees.

Pipe frosting on trees to make garland then decorate with colorful candies and miniature silver dragees.

Serving suggestion: Place each tree on a sugar cookie, if desired, and decorate the serving tray with shredded coconut to resemble snow.

Tips: Start the recipe with unflavored white popcorn for best color and flavor. Make colored sugar by adding food coloring to sugar then stirring in a bowl or shaking vigorously in a sealed container. Add more food coloring for more intense tones.