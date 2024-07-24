Popular frozen drink debuts at DanieI Island’s NY Butcher Shoppe

The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery has brought its version of the ever-popular frozen wine drink to the island.

The Co-Op, which originated on Sullivan’s Island in 2012, can be found in five shops across the Charleston area, as well as in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee, and even Las Vegas, Nevada.

The New York Butcher Shoppe, located at 864 Island Park Drive, Suite 104, is the newest location where customers can find this frozen beverage.

“We noticed that the Co-Op had generated significant interest and demand for their product among the residents on Daniel Island,” Butcher Shoppe owner, Devin Kelly said. “We reached out and began discussions about a potential partnership. Both parties agreed it would be a great fit for our store.”

The Butcher Shoppe started offering the frosé on July 3, and Kelly said it has had an “incredible response” as they have sold more than they anticipated. Between marketing efforts and brand recognition, he said the frosé has basically been selling itself.

“Our customers love that they no longer have to drive all the way to the beach to enjoy it,” he said.

The Co-Op offers more than 60 rotating flavors, but for now, the top-selling OG Strawberry is the only frosé available daily at The Butcher Shoppe. Both parties said they wanted to see how the product did in the community before bringing in more flavors. Customers are able to purchase the strawberry frosé, which comes in a 16-ounce plastic bottle.

“This incredible Daniel Island community has always been supportive of The Co-Op, and we constantly receive requests from DI residents to open a shop on the island,” said Co-Op owner Jesse Patterson, who dubs himself the Frosé King.

“We haven’t been able to find the right spot, so we thought partnering with a reputable business on the island would be a fun way to offer our frosé to DI residents. When Hunter and Devin with New York Butcher Shoppe reached out, offering to be this partner, it was a no-brainer,” Patterson said.

Kelly said they recently purchased the store, as it was previously a corporate-owned business. As residents of Daniel Island, he said they are looking forward to hearing community feedback to help bring in more products that might be missing from the area.

“Daniel Island is a special community, and we are excited to play a part in enhancing the experience here,” he said.

The Butcher Shoppe is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7p.m., and Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.