Portrait of Philip Simmons finds new home at elementary school

More than 25 years ago, the late Philip Simmons posed for a special portrait.

The artwork, completed by local artist Rhett Thurman, is entitled “The Blacksmith” and depicts Simmons inside his workshop. The room is dark, with the only source of light coming from a nearby forge fire that casts a glow on his face.

Flash forward to Aug. 4, the portrait has made its way to its new home at Philip Simmons Elementary School.

Dr. Janie D. Wilson and associates gathered at the school to unveil the portrait to the school’s new principal and assistant principal, Dr. Creighton Eddings and LaToya Stephens, on behalf of the JDW Network and Peninsula Biblical Counseling Ministries.

Wilson said presenting this portrait is something she has had on her heart to do for a while. She knew the late Philip Simmons as a friend and neighbor and credited him as an advocate for education.

“Mr. Simmons believed that every child deserves a chance to succeed,” she said, adding that Simmons would call his associates to action, charging them to come up withways to support students in the Charleston area.

“It all had to do with making children’s lives better in education,” Wilson said.

Thurman was commissioned to create the painting more than 25 years ago by Agape staff. She said the request came as a huge honor, and she set up a time to meet with Simmons in his forge to create sketches of him.

“That afternoon was one of the best afternoons of my life,” she said. “He was so warm and sharing, and he said, ‘I start every day of my life on my knees by my bed, but then I get up and get crackin’.’”

Thurman considered that message to be directed toward children to inspire them to be humble and work hard.

“It was an honor then, and it’s an honor now,” she said.

Simmons was born on Daniel Island in 1912 and moved to Charleston in 1920. After a five-year apprenticeship, he became a full blacksmith and started doing ornamental ironwork. Throughout his career, he created more than 500 pieces, including iron balconies, window grilles, fences, and gates.

Simmons retired at 75 but continued teaching the craft to younger artisans. He died in 2009 at age 97.

His local imprint and legacy led Berkeley County School District to name three schools after him. His work is reflected throughout the high, middle, and elementary schools in ornamental floor inlays, murals, classroom lessons, and student art projects.