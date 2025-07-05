POSTPONED: Saturday's Annual Concert in the Park at Smythe

The Annual Concert in the Park scheduled for Saturday, May 10, at Smythe Park has been postponed due to uncertainty in the weather.

The Daniel Island Property Owners' Association said the event will be rescheduled, but a future date has not yet been set.

"We understand how much this event is anticipated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the POA said in a press release. "We truly value the community’s enthusiasm and were especially looking forward to enjoying an evening of incredible music alongside delicious offerings from local food vendors."

The Under the Oaks annual event welcomes neighbors to gather and picnic around Smythe Park while enjoying a variety of musical acts and vendors. This year's event had scheduled Grammy Award-winning artist and Awendaw native, Charlton Singleton & Friends, with a tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire.

The POA said it would share details of the rescheduled event as soon as details are confirmed.