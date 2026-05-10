Power up devices with fire safety in mind

The Charleston Fire Department teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association to support Fire Prevention Week, which kicked off Oct. 3 with a community event and includes a student art contest.

This year’s theme, “Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging Is a Superpower,” focuses on the simple steps people can take to recharge safely. Safe charging means making smart choices every time you plug in.

Many devices used in our daily lives – phones, tablets, laptops, tools, toys, e-bikes, and scooters, run on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which store a lot of energy in a small space. If they are damaged or charged the wrong way, they can overheat, start a fire, or even explode.

“The way you charge your lithium-ion battery devices can prevent home fires,” said Mike Calabro, assistant chief of Community Outreach, in a press release. “Following a few simple tips every time you plug in can improve safety for you and your family and reduce the potential of a catastrophic event.”

• Use the cord and charger that came with your device or one approved by the manufacturer. Using the wrong charger can damage the battery and increase the risk of fire.

• Charge devices on a table, desk, or other hard, flat surface. Do not charge devices on beds, couches, or under pillows. Devices and chargers produce heat during normal charging. Soft surfaces can trap heat and block airflow, which can cause the battery to overheat.

• Stop using your device if it feels very hot, starts to swell, is smoking, or has a strange smell. These are warning signs that the battery may be damaged or failing.

• Unplug your device when it is fully charged. Do not leave it plugged in longer than needed. Leaving a device plugged in too long can increase heat and stress on the battery.

• Charge larger items like e-bikes, scooters, and power tools outside and away from exits. These batteries are larger and store more energy. If they fail, fires can grow quickly and spread.

• When on a plane, keep your device where you can see it while charging. Do not charge devices in overhead compartments. Do not charge e-cigarettes or vapes on a plane. If a battery overheats or fails, it is important for the flight crew to respond quickly.

To learn more about lithium-ion battery safety, visit fpw.org.

The Fire Safety Art Contest is for first through eighth grade students within the City of Charleston. Artwork must be the original artwork of the student, no use of AI, and incorporate the current National Fire Prevention Week theme. Submissions must be made in accordance with the requirements of the contest:

• Theme: The artwork must incorporate the 2026 National Fire Prevention Week Theme “Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging Is a Superpower.”

• Divisions: Primary: Grades 1 & 2, Intermediate: Grades 3 & 4, Middle: Grades 5 & 6, Jr. High - Grades 7 & 8.

• Dates: Artwork must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

• Type: Hand drawn, color or black & white, crayon, pencil, chalk, pen, ink or painted.

• Submission: Drawings may be scanned, or a photo of the drawing may be submitted. All submissions must be made electronically on the city’s website. Complete the form and then attach one high-quality photo or scan of the drawing (one drawing per student, one student per form).

• Prizes: A $50 gift card will be awarded to the first-place winner in each division. One overall winner will be selected from the division winners and will receive a pizza-party lunch in the classroom with CFD firefighters.

• Judging: Judging per division will be conducted by members of the Fire Department and all decisions are final.

• Limitations: Only one entry per student will be accepted. Artwork may be displayed by the CFD on social media or during events.

Provided by the Charleston Fire Department