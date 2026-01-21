Power suits, powerful women

She stands in front of a mirror, smoothing the sleeve of a blazer that represents more than just fabric.

It’s confidence. It’s a paycheck. It’s the possibility of a different future.

For more than two decades, Dress for Success Charleston County has helped women across the Lowcountry step into moments like this: moments that often mark the beginning of economic independence, career stability, and long-term change.

Founded as the first Dress for Success affiliate in South Carolina, the nonprofit has grown from a simple but powerful idea – providing professional attire for job interviews – into a comprehensive support system that addresses the real financial and workplace challenges women face today.

Since its inception, Dress for Success Charleston County has served more than 5,000 women across the Tri-County area, all at no cost to its clients.

“When we started, we saw that many women were qualified and motivated but lacked the resources to present themselves professionally,” said Margaret Jefferson, director of Dress for Success. “Dress for Success Charleston County was founded in 2003 to address a critical barrier many women faced when re-entering the workforce – access to professional attire and confidence-building support. We saw that many women – particularly those transitioning from public assistance, recovering from job loss, or re-entering the workforce after caregiving – were qualified and motivated, but lacked the resources to present themselves professionally for interviews. The organization was established to ensure that a woman’s economic potential was not limited by her wardrobe or lack of access to career guidance.”

While professional attire remains important, Jefferson said the needs of women seeking employment have evolved significantly over the years.

“Today, women face rising costs of living, childcare challenges, wage gaps, career disruptions, and economic instability. The need is no longer just about getting a job. It’s about sustaining employment, advancing careers, continuing education, financial education, access to resources so that they can thrive in life and at work, and achieving long-term economic independence. Our services now address the full journey from job readiness to career growth.”

Those challenges are reflected in outcomes: 100% of clients receive professional attire, 85% maintain employment for at least 90 days, and 35% go on to attend a vocational institution.

“Those numbers represent 5,000 individual stories of resilience, courage, and determination. Each woman comes to us at a pivotal moment in her life. Beyond the statistics, it represents families stabilized, children who see their mothers succeed, and generational cycles of economic hardship interrupted.”

From the interview to the workplace and beyond

Dress for Success’ programs support women at every stage of their professional journey. Through its SuitHER program, women who complete an employability program with a referral agency receive professional attire for interviews and the early weeks of employment.

“Once referred, a woman meets with a trained volunteer stylist who listens to her goals and helps select professional attire tailored to her interview or workplace,” Jefferson said. “She also receives encouragement and practical guidance. Many clients then engage in ongoing programming – career development workshops, confidence-building sessions, and networking opportunities – so she leaves not only dressed for success but supported for the journey ahead.”

During interview appointments, trained volunteer image coaches guide clients through a boutique-style experience, helping them select outfits while offering encouragement and presentation tips.

Once a woman secures full-time employment, she returns for an employment appointment, where volunteers help build a capsule wardrobe suited for her new role.

“Our success is rooted in holistic support,” Jefferson said. “Women don’t just receive professional attire; they receive encouragement, coaching, and a network of support. Programs focused on confidence-building, workplace readiness, and professional development help women feel prepared not only to secure employment but to thrive once they are hired.”

Real women, real wins

The women served by Dress for Success pursue careers across health care, education, hospitality, manufacturing, skilled trades, administrative roles, and professional office positions. Increasingly, Jefferson said, women are also pursuing leadership roles, entrepreneurship, and advanced certifications.

“One woman who stands out came to us to secure a suit to pass her class. Through our services, she passed her class, secured employment, returned for continued support, and later advanced into a leadership role. She built an incredible opportunity for sustainability.” That woman is the owner of Fresh Future Farm, providing food resources and a grocery store in a food desert in North Charleston. “Her journey reflects the full-circle impact of Dress for Success.”

Strength in community

While Dress for Success Charleston County serves women throughout the Tri-County area, support from communities like Daniel Island plays a key role in sustaining its mission.

“We are so grateful for volunteers, donors, and community partners from Daniel Island who help make our work possible.”

Jefferson emphasized that investing in women’s economic independence strengthens the broader local economy.

“When women are economically independent, entire communities benefit. Supporting women strengthens families, stabilizes the workforce, and contributes to a healthier local economy. Community involvement ensures that opportunity is accessible to all women, regardless of circumstance.”

Meeting the need

Dress for Success Charleston County operates entirely through volunteers and offers all services free of charge, made possible through clothing donations, financial contributions, and corporate partnerships. While the organization continues to seek modern professional attire – such as blazers, dresses, slacks, blouses, and professional shoes – Jefferson said one of the greatest needs is space.

“We are in most need of a dedicated space near a bus route so that we can serve more women.”

At the end of the day, Jefferson hopes every client leaves with something lasting.

“We hope every woman leaves believing that she is capable, confident, deserving of success and that her past does not define her future.”