Preparations underway for Bark in the Park 2026

We hope you are enjoying the 2026 Big Pet Edition! We love sharing the stories and photos of your favorite pets.

As you flip through this issue, The Daniel Island News is already preparing for the next big animal event on Daniel Island – the Sixth Annual Bark in the Park celebration.

Tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, the pooch party will again include all your favorite doggy activities.

On tap at DI's Waterfront Park is a chance for dogs and their owners to mingle. Dozens of pet vendors will be on hand with free giveaways, and local animal rescue shelters will feature some of the cutest dogs you can play with – and hopefully adopt!

This year's event will include the following:

• Dog-Owner Look-alike Challenge

• Doggy Runway Competition

• Best Trick Contest

• Doggy Yoga

• Best Halloween Costume

• Charlie T RiverDog

• Adoption Row

• And much more!

We will also have the much-anticipated K-9 police dog demonstration from local law enforcement, as well as dog-wagging tunes, mouth-watering food, and a fun, family-festive atmosphere to keep your canines wagging their tails all day long.

SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES

Along with all the activities, local and regional vendors will be at Bark in the Park with giveaways, treats, and smiles. We encourage our established vendors and new vendors to register and show their support for all the wonderful pet lovers.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze sponsorships are available to local organizations (pet and non-pet related) to support the event, which is not only dedicated to animal welfare but to the growth of local businesses.

In addition, the Daniel Island Community Fund will again serve as a Platinum sponsor to help make this an entertaining event on the waterfront for family, friends, and their beloved four-legged companions.

SUPPORTING ANIMAL ADOPTIONS

And for the sixth year in a row, proceeds from the Bark in the Park festival will support the Charleston Animal Society and the Charleston Animal Society-Berkeley Campus and their rescue efforts across the region.

WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU!

We would love to hear from you about what you would like to see at this year's celebration. Maybe a pup cup bar? A doggy splash zone? Ask a vet? More contests, raffles, and prizes?