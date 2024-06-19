Prepare for the worst: Above-normal hurricane season predicted

When it comes to hurricanes, Thomas Hunt has seen the brunt of it. The Clements Ferry resident had just moved to Charleston when Hurricane Hugo hit, a harsh welcome to the Lowcountry.

His best advice for storm preparation is “never underestimate the power of a storm. Secure your home and get the hell out of dodge if you can. If you can’t, gather everything you could possibly need. It’s better to be over prepared than caught off guard.”

The 2024 hurricane season officially began on June 1. As of now, no tropical cyclones or depressions are active or forming in the Atlantic Ocean, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has forecasted above-normal hurricane activity for this year. It’s time to start preparing.

2024 Hurricane season forecast

NOAA predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal season, a 10% chance of a near-normal season, and a 5% chance of a below-normal season. Specifically, NOAA forecasts between 17 to 25 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher,) with eight to 13 of those becoming hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher).

Of those, four to seven could become major hurricanes (categories 3, 4, or 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher).

“This is the highest number of storms ever predicted by the NOAA Climate Prediction Center,” said Shea Gibson, tropics meteorologist at WeatherFlow-Tempest.

A recent Colorado State University forecast estimated there will be 23 named storms this season. Contributing factors include unusually warm Atlantic Ocean temperatures this early in the year, and the erosion of El Nino and the development of La Nina conditions in the Pacific, which reduce wind shear and favor storm formation.

South Carolina is no stranger to hurricanes. According to the South Carolina Hurricanes Comprehensive Summary compiled by the Department of Natural Resources, the state has an 86% chance of being impacted by a tropical system each year. Zoom in on the Lowcountry, and you have a recipe for intense flooding.

“For Daniel Island, a powerful storm with persistent long term heavy rains and a storm surge of over 10 feet could cause life-threatening flooding,” Gibson said. “Flooding is the No. 1 killer with tropical systems. Add significant damaging winds from a category three or higher, and it could easily turn into a catastrophic event like we saw with Hurricane Hugo.”

Prepare your home

Gibson stressed the importance of early preparation. “Waiting until the last minute can be extremely stressful, as stores tend to run out of supplies very quickly.”

He recommends having a well-thought-out hurricane kit with emergency supplies such as first aid kits, batteries, flashlights, water, and non-perishable food items.

Additionally, he said to ensure that insurance coverage is current. Local, state, and federal emergency agencies emphasize the importance of reviewing and updating insurance policies for homes, autos, and boats. Standard policies do not cover flood damage, so separate flood insurance must be purchased.

Chris Hamil, operations manager at the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, offered advice for homeowners.

“Be prepared,” he said. “Don’t take any weather event for granted. Have a plan and a backup plan.”

The DIPOA has protocols, including annual inspections of stormwater retention ponds and tree pruning to minimize damage during storms.

Beyond updating insurance, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division suggests several steps to prepare your home:

● Roof inspection: Ensure your roof is in good condition and make any necessary repairs.

● Window inspection: Check seals around windows and consider installing hurricane shutters.

● Garage door: Inspect the seals around your garage door and make repairs if needed.

● Yard maintenance: Bring in loose items such as trampolines and patio furniture before a storm hits.

Be ready to evacuate

SCEMD advises residents to know their evacuation zone, personalize their plan, prepare their home, and remember their route.

Daniel Island and Cainhoy residents live in the Central Coast Region, Zone B. In the event of an evacuation, residents are directed to use I-526 to I-26 or Clements Ferry Road to SC Hwy. 41 to SC Hwy. 402, then to US 52 to SC Hwy. 375, then to US 521, to SC Hwy. 261 to US 378 to Columbia.

They recommend you make sure other people know your plan well ahead of time, and share it with others, adding fuel up the car before you go.

SCEMD also suggests having multiple ways to receive emergency information, including wireless emergency alerts, NOAA weather radios, and local broadcasts. Prepare a basic disaster supply kit and make arrangements for pets, ensuring you have a pet-friendly place to stay if you need to evacuate.

Hurricane season can be unpredictable, but being prepared can make all the difference.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s when. It only takes one storm to change your perspective,” Gibson said.

For comprehensive guides and resources, visit the SCEMD Hurricane Guide at hurricane.sc and the Berkeley County Hurricane Guide at berkeleycountysc.gov.