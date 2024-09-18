Preserving the past, shaping the future

On one of the last warm days in September 2008, Daniel Island resident Beth Bush found herself on a bike ride that would mark the beginning of a lifelong passion and unite a community of historians.

As she pedaled down the then-sparsely populated Smythe Street, a group of people working in the dirt caught her attention.

Curiosity got the better of her, and as a reporter for The Daniel Island News, she stopped to investigate.

What she discovered was an archeological crew conducting an excavation.

“When the team told me the site could have been an isolated slave settlement or house, it stirred something in me,” Bush remembered. “Since moving to Daniel Island in 2003, I had never considered what came before. They also found a clay marble that indicated children were likely present there before. I was deeply moved and wanted to learn more about our island’s history.”

That chance encounter sparked a burning question inside Bush: What came before us?

She soon connected with Michael Dahlman, co-author of “Daniel Island,” a comprehensive history of the island. The two bonded over their shared passion for history and wondered if others might feel the same.

Setting up a booth at the 2010 Daniel Island Holiday Festival, they quickly realized there was great interest – 50 people signed up that day alone. From there, the Daniel Island Historical Society (DIHS) was born, hosting its first community program in January 2011.

“And the rest, as they say, is history!” Bush said.

Since its inception, the DIHS has grown into a community organization dedicated to unearthing and preserving the stories, artifacts, and history of the island and its surrounding areas.

Initially, the vision was simple: share Daniel Island’s story with residents and visitors to better understand the island’s roots. The organization began hosting speaker events, special programs, and educational initiatives that highlighted the island’s unique past. But over the years, the mission has expanded to include the Cainhoy peninsula with a focus on advocacy and preservation.

“Today, one of our most important focuses is collaboration and partnerships with other historical organizations, such as the Preservation Society of Charleston, Berkeley 250, and Carolina Lowcountry and Atlantic World Program (CLAW),” Bush said. “Working with these amazing organizations and others, we can have a meaningful impact not only in local communities, but in the Charleston region as a whole.”

Notable discoveries and achievements

The Society’s work has led to many significant historical discoveries and milestones for the island. One of the most notable finds was a grouping of timbers believed to be a Revolutionary War-era road, hidden in a creek in Daniel Island Park.

More recently, a team of DIHS board members and local residents located the long-lost Nelliefield Creek Cemetery on the Cainhoy peninsula. “This sacred site had been lost to those with family members buried there,” Bush said.

Thanks to a team of local residents, DIHS board members, and parishioners of St. Paul’s Baptist Church, Bush said, “Restoration work has begun and the site has been added to the Preservation Society of Charleston’s Mapping Black Burial Grounds Project.”

Perhaps one of the most fascinating stories uncovered by DIHS involves the wreck of the Helen B, a 200-year-old vessel off the coast of Daniel Island. “Some believe it could be a Jefferson-style gunboat,” Bush said. “It’s located just north of the James B. Edwards Bridge and can only be seen at low tide.”

DIHS co-founder and Vice President Dahlman has made several discoveries himself, including remnants of a tidally powered rice pounding mill and parts of a historic road connected to Clements Ferry Road, documented as early as 1706.

“A ferry landing on the Cooper River connected this road, which crossed Beresford Creek at a bridge the Society helped locate in 2014,” Dahlman said. “The road, which ties into what is now Clements Ferry Road, facilitated commerce and military operations, especially during the Revolutionary War.”

Building a legacy

The impact of the Daniel Island Historical Society extends far beyond uncovering forgotten sites and shipwrecks. The Society’s work has given its residents an understanding of the roots beneath their feet.

“I think it benefits us all to have a true sense of place,” Bush said. “To fully understand where we live, we must know what came before us… the people and events that shaped this island matter.”

Since 2011, the Society has hosted over 100 historical programs, drawing thousands of attendees from both on and off the island. One of its most beloved initiatives is the “Honoring Our Living History Live Oak Campaign,” where residents and organizations can adopt and register majestic live oaks – some of the island’s oldest living “residents” – in honor of someone special.

“To date, close to 100 trees have been adopted and documented on our website,” Bush said.

The Society has also recorded the stories of over a dozen local residents, dubbed “The Cainhoy Collective,” which will be shared in the College of Charleston’s Addlestone Library as well as the Keith School Museum.

Additionally, the DIHS Cemetery Committee has cleaned up the island’s tombstones in need of repair, an effort that received the 2023 Award of Merit from the Confederation of South Carolina Local Historical Societies.

A community united by history

One of the most meaningful aspects of the Daniel Island Historical Society is its emphasis on community engagement. The organization has made it a priority to involve local schools, providing history books and teaching tools to help students learn about South Carolina and local history.

One of their particular prideful works is sharing the legacy of Philip Simmons, an island native and celebrated master blacksmith.

“Through this program, students have created artwork inspired by Simmons, which they showcase in a special art show sponsored by DIHS,” Bush said.

But it’s not just the schools and residents who benefit from the Society’s work. Visitors to Daniel Island can also learn about its history thanks to the 14 historical markers placed around the island by the Society, with more markers planned for the Cainhoy peninsula.

Dahlman humbly credits the organization’s success to Bush, who he called the heartbeat of the Society.

“Without Beth, the DIHS would not be what it is today. I am more the strategist and historian, but that is not the lifeblood of any organization. Her vision, innovation, and ability to get things done are irreplaceable… and I am sure [Bush is] part of the reason the South Carolina Historical Society praised us recently for being the most effective and active historical society in the state.”

How to join the society

As the Daniel Island Historical Society continues to expand, residents and locals are invited to join and support the preservation of the island’s rich history. New board member Tory Sullivan highlighted some of the benefits of membership.

“My wife and I joined the Society and we’ve been to musical and dance performances, learned about Native American migrations in the area, and attended presentations from the Charleston Museum.

“We’ve also had the chance to make a real impact on history. From collecting live narratives from Cainhoy to protecting and restoring grave markers, our efforts help preserve crucial aspects of our past. Meeting the families and descendants of those buried has been particularly rewarding, as it provides them with tangible connections to their heritage.”

For those interested in getting involved, memberships start at $35 per year, with funds supporting the Society’s mission to preserve and share Daniel Island’s history. To learn more about the Daniel Island Historical Society or to become a member, visit dihistoricalsociety.com.