Pretty neat: DI entrepreneur hosts all-female bourbon barrel selection

For generations, bourbon has largely been viewed as a man’s world, but this spring, a group of women – including a Daniel Island entrepreneur - is changing that narrative, one barrel at a time.

On April 25, Striped Pig Distillery in North Charleston will host an all-female bourbon barrel selection, marking a milestone in the city’s craft spirits scene. The tasting panel will include Michelle Malicki and Adriana Mourelle from YouTube’s Women of Whiskeys, alongside members of the whiskey lifestyle platform 2TEN90.

“This moment represents more than a barrel pick. It represents a shift in whiskey culture. Women today are one of the fastest-growing segments of whiskey enthusiasts, yet ownership and leadership in the industry still lag. Having Michelle and Adriana here to lead an all-female historic event will help change that story,” said Daniel Island's Pixie Paula Dezzutti, founder of Local Choice Spirits, owner of the woman-owned distillery, and a Forbes 50 Over 50 honoree.

Dezzutti said she was drawn to bourbon because it’s a field where women have to earn their place. “There’s a real mix of math, science, patience, and storytelling in whiskey, and the woman’s voice is underrepresented. Striped Pig Distillery is about proving that women in this city belong in the conversation about serious American whiskey, and that challenge inspires me every day.”

The event includes a blind tasting and collaborative barrel selection as part of the distillery's campaign, "What’s Your Whiskey Story?– Bonded in Bourbon," which celebrates milestones, partnerships, and charitable causes.

“This isn’t about optics. It’s about talent!” said Andy Canterna of 2TEN90. “The whiskey industry has no shortage of brilliant female palates, minds, and innovators. This pick is about giving that excellence the spotlight it deserves.”

Founded in 2013, Striped Pig Distillery re-established Charleston’s craft distilling scene and is the city’s first distillery since Prohibition. The distillery has earned national recognition, including certification by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and has received Platinum Honors at the American Spirits Council of Taster Awards.

Dezzutti credits her Daniel Island roots with shaping her journey.

“Daniel Island has been an incredible place to grow as an entrepreneur. Being surrounded by people who believe in Charleston’s potential helped give me the confidence to think bigger than just a local distillery. The Lowcountry’s culture of hospitality and storytelling translates perfectly into what we do with our spirits and brand.”

She emphasized the importance of women in Charleston’s food and beverage scene.