The price we pay to live in paradise

The year is 2006.

Clements Ferry is a simple stretch of road and trees.

New resident Sue Grant just purchased her first townhome in one of the Cainhoy peninsula’s up and coming neighborhoods. It’s a three bedroom. She paid $130,000.

Fast forward 18 years to today.

Clements Ferry is not as rural or affordable. Today you’ll find a full-sized Publix, three public schools, and several bustling restaurants, salons and other retail businesses.

With new developments popping up left and right from Daniel Island to Cainhoy, you would think the housing opportunities are endless. But that’s not the case.

Inflation, rising rent and mortgage costs, and lagging home inventory are leaving residents and potential homeowners grappling with the challenge of affordability.

“It’s hard to imagine how affordable everything was back then, versus what we’re seeing today,” Grant said.

Take a look at he numbers from the 2023 Local Market Report provided by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors (CTAR).

In 2023, the average sales price for a single-family detached home on Daniel Island stood at $2,040,807, with the median sales price at 1,875,000, according the Local Market Update provided by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors (CTAR).

It’s a 9.2% increase from 2022.

House prices in the Cainhoy-Wando area aren’t far behind. In 2023, the average sales price of a single-famiy detached home in the cost $807,125 with the median sales price at $709,990.

And in the Charleston area? The median sales price of homes increased 45.8% in the last 5 years with the median sales price now at $404,972.

But it isn’t just Charleston and Berkeley County experiencing this jump.

It’s statewide.

Data provided by the S.C. Realtors Association shows a the median cost of a home in South Carolina now costs roughly 46% more today than it did in 2019.

GROWING GAP BETWEEN INCOME AND HOUSING COSTS

In Berkeley County, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,592, while the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $2,007, according to ApartmentList.com.

That cost of rent doesn’t surprise Savannah Meyers.

Myers is a 27-year-old server renting on Clements Ferry Road, paying $1,650 for her own one-bedroom apartment. She said she had to use the entirety of her biweekly check, plus tips, to afford rent last month.

“This isn’t how I envisioned my 20s,” Myers said. “I have to make every dollar I have last. I’m missing out on dinners with friends, entertainment, and just going out in general. It’s like I’m working just to live.”

Myers moved to Clements Ferry in 2017, when she said rent was more affordable. With the prices of today, she debates moving to more affordable spots in the Lowcountry.

“When my lease is up, I think I’m going to have to move to North Charleston or West Ashley even though I work in Mount Pleasant. But then I’ll be spending all my time and gas getting to work just to be able to have a roof over my head. I truly can’t afford to even live my life. At least being a server, I don’t have to pay for one of my meals of the day, depending on my shift.”

Daniel Island resident Caroline Reid works from her shared two-bedroom apartment as virtual assistant, though she shares the same sentiment as Myers.

“My friends and I laugh about it, but we all believe none of us are ever going to own a home,” Reid expressed. “It feels like I would need to win the lottery in order to become a homeowner.”

Reid and her roommate split a $2,490 rent each month, though she said that was the cheapest available two-bedroom at the time she signed the lease.

“Renting on Daniel Island isn’t for the faint of heart,” she laughed, “but we wanted to stay in the area. We can’t do all the things we originally wanted to do, like dine out at the island’s nice restaurants and go to yoga classes, but hey, we’ve got a good view of everything we could do if we could afford it, right?”

THE COST OF HOME OWNERSHIP IN CAINHOY AND DANIEL ISLAND

Alex St. Pierre, senior loan officer at Atlantic Coast Mortgage, calculates the estimated monthly mortgage payments for homes in Daniel Island and Wando/Cainhoy.

The estimates he provides give potential homeowners a realistic look at what their monthly financial commitment will be.

(These numbers include estimated taxes, interest and insurance, a First Time Home Buyer Program, and do not include HOA fees. These are based on estimated rates as of December 29, 2023, based on excellent credit scores.)

Wando/Cainhoy:

An estimated monthly payment for the 2023 median average price of a home in the Wando/Cainhoy area, $709,990 would be broken out as follows:

With a 3% down payment ($21,300) under the First Time Home Buyer Program, the monthly payment would be estimated at $5,171.

With a 10% down payment ($70,999), the monthly payment would be estimated at $5,099.

With a 20% down payment ($141,998), the estimated monthly payment would be $4,388.

Daniel Island:

wwAn estimated monthly payment for the 2023 median average price of a home in Daniel Island, $1,875,000, would be broken out as follows:

With a 20% down payment ($375,000), the estimated monthly payment would be $11,379.

With a 30% down payment ($562,500), the estimated monthly payment would be $9,695.

With a 40% down payment ($750,000), the estimated monthly payment would be $8,326.

According to St. Pierre, as of Dec. 29, 2023 the national average 30-year mortgage rate is in the mid-6s with projections for rates to trend down in 2024 due to anticipated Federal Rate cuts.

LOOKING AHEAD

St. Pierre said as interest rates decrease, demand for homes is expected to rise - and potentially driving up property prices even further.

“This will lead to increased appreciation for all homes in the Charleston area due to low supply,” he said.

Berkeley County councilman Joshua Whitley emphasized the urgency of addressing workforce housing issues.

“Housing affordability and workforce housing must be a priority in Berkeley County,” he said.

He acknowledges market forces, combined with the desirability to live in Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula, have pushed single-family residences to the high end of the market.

Whitley points to the mixed-use vision of Daniel Island, featuring apartments and condominiums at varying price points, as a step toward possibly mitigating affordability concerns in the future.