Primary Election Results: Brooks wins Republican nomination for county council
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY FOR BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DIST. 2
*Jarrod Brooks
1,599 votes
75.50%
Timothy Sedgwick
519 votes
24.50%
Brooks dominated the Daniel Island precincts and the Village and Yellow House precincts but dropped the Cainhoy precinct, which only recorded one voter. Sedgwick won Foster Creek 2 and 3 but lost to Brooks in the Yeaman’s Hall precinct.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY FOR BERKELEY COUNTY AUDITOR
*Wilson Baggett
6,795 votes
61.28%
Molly Owens John
4,294
38.72%
Baggett won Daniel Island 1, 2, 3 and 4 as well as Cainhoy, the Village and Yellow House precincts.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY FOR STATE SENATE DIST. 44
*Brian Adams
5,200 votes
80.21%
Shawn Pinkston
1,283 votes
19.79%
Adams did slightly better in Berkeley County, earning 82.06% of the vote.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY FOR U.S. HOUSE DIST. 1
*Nancy Mace
28,280 votes
56.78%
Catherine Templeton
14,838 votes
29.79%
Bill Young
6,687 votes
13.43%
Mace did even better in Berkeley County, securing 62.29%.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR U.S. HOUSE DIST. 1
Mac Deford
10,201 votes
48.39%
*Michael B Moore
10,880 votes
51.61%
Moore did well in Berkeley County, winning 63.38%.