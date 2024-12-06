Primary Election Results: Brooks wins Republican nomination for county council

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY FOR BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DIST. 2

*Jarrod Brooks

1,599 votes

75.50%

Timothy Sedgwick

519 votes

24.50%

Brooks dominated the Daniel Island precincts and the Village and Yellow House precincts but dropped the Cainhoy precinct, which only recorded one voter. Sedgwick won Foster Creek 2 and 3 but lost to Brooks in the Yeaman’s Hall precinct.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY FOR BERKELEY COUNTY AUDITOR

*Wilson Baggett

6,795 votes

61.28%

Molly Owens John

4,294

38.72%

Baggett won Daniel Island 1, 2, 3 and 4 as well as Cainhoy, the Village and Yellow House precincts.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY FOR STATE SENATE DIST. 44

*Brian Adams

5,200 votes

80.21%

Shawn Pinkston

1,283 votes

19.79%

Adams did slightly better in Berkeley County, earning 82.06% of the vote.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY FOR U.S. HOUSE DIST. 1

*Nancy Mace

28,280 votes

56.78%

Catherine Templeton

14,838 votes

29.79%

Bill Young

6,687 votes

13.43%

Mace did even better in Berkeley County, securing 62.29%.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR U.S. HOUSE DIST. 1

Mac Deford

10,201 votes

48.39%

*Michael B Moore

10,880 votes

51.61%

Moore did well in Berkeley County, winning 63.38%.