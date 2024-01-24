Primus Park: 102 single-family homes planned off Clements Ferry Road

This week there are several developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Jan. 25: Primus Park Concept Plan – Conceptual plan for roads and utilities to serve a future 102 unit single-family residential development on 108 acres at 500 Verdant Way. TMS: B2680000181. Owner: McAlister Togant Clements LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton. Contact: David Williams, Williams.david@tandh.com

RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Jan. 18: TOWNE AT COOPER RIVER PHASE II (ROAD AND INFRASTRUCTURE) – Three items: Development plan and road improvement to Enterprise Blvd., Beresford Run, and Clements Ferry Rd. and preliminary plat for infrastructure to serve the Towne at Cooper River Master Development on 30 acres at 2620 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2710001035. Owner: Cato Holdings LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Spencer Plowden, splowden@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Open pending delivery of stormwater comments.

Jan 18: WOODFIELD COOPER RIVER FARMS 2 – Site plan for a 71-unit multifamily development on 2.7 acres at 700 Silo Acres Dr. TMS: B2710001035. Owner: Woodfield Acquisitions LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Malcolm Glenn, mglenn@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Open pending stormwater.

Jan 18: WOODFIELD POINT HOPE 3 MIXED USE – Site plan for 336 multifamily units, 12 townhome units, 18,000 sf. of retail buildings and 4,000 sf leasing office on 44.6 acres at 1000 Waterline St. TMS: B2620000028. Owner: Thomas Webster, Woodfield Development. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Malcolm Glenn, mglenn@seamon whiteside.com. Results: Open pending stormwater and fire marshal.

RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

Jan. 16: 211 Seven Farms Dr. – Conceptual approval for a new three-story mixed-use building over parking at 211 Seven Farms. Dr. TMS: 301-00-00-805. Owner: SLS Development. Applicant: The Middleton Group. Results: Approved 3-1 with board and staff comments.

Board comment: “Provide a detail for the retaining wall at the outdoor parking area, and integrate this area with the landscape plan.” Staff comment, “Staff had discussed with the applicant the possibility of a low screen wall between the private drive, and the garage entry drive. But it looks as if there are some existing utilities, both at grade and underground, that would prevent a screen wall at this location. Staff suggest that the landscaping in this area, have some taller shrubs/ornamental trees and grasses for extra screening of the drive isle and garage entrance.”

REGULARLY SCHEDULED CITY & COUNTY MEETINGS

Berkeley Co. Bd. of Education meets the first and third Monday of each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Berkeley Co. Council meets fourth Mon. of each month, 6 p.m., Berkeley County Admin. Blg., 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner.

City of Charleston Council typically meets the second and fourth Tues. of each month, 5 p.m., City Hall, 80 Broad Street, Charleston, SC and/or virtually via Conference Call #1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 912 096 416. Exceptions: Summer Schedule - 3rd Tues. of June, July, and August; December meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tues. Dates and locations subject to change.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meets every Thurs. at 9 a.m.via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design meets the 1st Wed. of each month at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning meets the 1st and 3rd Tues. of each month at 5:15 p.m., except for January and July when no meeting is held on the 1st Tues.

City of Charleston Design Review Board meets the 1st and 3rd Mon. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Planning Commission meets the 3rd Wed. of every month at 5 p.m.

All meetings are open for public comment except the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meetings.

For more information, contacts for specific projects and on location and time of the meetings or to learn more, visit charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.