Program set on Cainhoy-area master-planned community

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce will host a briefing and special presentation on one of Berkeley County’s popular master-planned communities – Point Hope – on Tuesday, May 20, with special guest speaker Matt Sloan, president and CEO, DI Development Company.

Registration and networking begins at 9:30 a.m., with the program starting at 10 a.m., at The Hub at Point Hope.

Located within Charleston’s city limits along Clements Ferry Road, Point Hope is already home to three Berkeley County schools and a fully-leased shopping center, with more additions on the way including the Medical University of South Carolina medical office building, and the 55+ community, Del Webb.

This program will offer a valuable opportunity to learn about the latest developments and projections for the growing Point Hope community.

Registration is required to attend, as seating will be limited. For more information or to register, contact the Berkeley Chamber at 843-761-8238, or visit berkeleysc.org.