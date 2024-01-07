Property tax assessments coming owners’ way

County-wide reassessment notices for Berkeley County property owners were mailed on June 22 and were sent to all property owners.

A notice of property tax assessment is not a property tax bill. In general, a five-year reassessment notice informs a property owner of a value or assessment change as well as a taxable/capped value pursuant to state law. (Read the full section online.)

If a property owner wishes to appeal, the owner/representative must file an appeal in writing or online. https://berkeleycountysc.gov/dept/realprop/ The owner/representative may attach documentation to support the appeal. The deadline to appeal is Sept. 20, 90 days from the date the notices were sent. If a property owner does not wish to appeal, no action is required.

Assessment notices may also be viewed anytime via online property cards. Notices are attached to the card for the years in which a notice was mailed. Estimated taxes can be calculated by using the taxable value provided on the notice when visiting the Auditor’s online “Calculate Taxes” option.

For more information, contact Berkeley County Real Property Services at 843-719-4061, webrps@berkeleycountysc.gov, or by visiting the website.