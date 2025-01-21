Proposed 110-unit Point Hope townhome project on TRC docket

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.

More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Jan. 23: Point Hope Townhomes – Preliminary plat and road construction plans for a 110-unit townhome development on 42 acres of land located at 1730 Clements Ferry Road in Cainhoy. TMS: B2680000028 Owner: Ashton Charleston Residential LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: James Thomas, Thomas.j@tandh.com

RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Jan. 16: Jack Primus Industrial – Proposed industrial building with associated infrastructure, on 19.79 acres located at 1075 Jack Primus Road. TMS: B2680000059 Owner: SRE EV Jack Primus LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Preston Busbee, pbusbee@seamonwhiteside.com

Results: Open pending delivery of stormwater comments.

Jan. 16: Daniel Island Self Storage – Proposed new self-storage building located at 1050 Forrest Acres Circle in Cainhoy. TMS: B2710002027. Owner: Ryan Hyler. Applicant: Barrier Island Engineering. Contact: Andy Bajoczky, andy@barrieislandeng.com Results: No return/ paperwork comments.

Jan. 16: The Waterfront Phase 4 Site – Proposed multifamily development located on 3.9 acres, located at 200 Daniels Landing Drive, on Daniel Island. YMS:B2750000228. Owner: Daniel Island 4 EW Investor LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co. Contact: Bryce Lemon, lemon.b@tandh.com

Results: Open pending stormwater and zoning comments.