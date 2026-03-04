Proposed e-bike ordinance to get first reading at city council

The city of Charleston is moving forward with a proposed ordinance that would regulate e-bikes following a wave of concerns from Daniel Island residents about high-speed riding, close calls on sidewalks, and confusion over what qualifies as an e-bike versus a moped. The city’s Traffic and Transportation Committee unanimously approved a draft ordinance at its Feb. 24 meeting. The proposal will now go before Charleston City Council for a first reading on Tuesday, March 10. The proposed ordinance adopts the state’s definition of an e-bike: a bicycle with an electric motor of no more than 750 watts, or one horsepower, and a top speed of 20 miles per hour. Anything exceeding that would be considered a moped, which must be registered and operated by a licensed driver. Councilman Boyd Gregg, who represents Daniel Island, said the ordinance was carefully written with city attorneys to align with state law and reflect resident concerns. PROPOSED E-BIKE RULES Under the proposed ordinance: E-bike riders must follow all traffic signals and signs applicable to vehicles. All cyclists under 21 must wear a helmet. E-bikes would be banned from sidewalks and shared-use paths citywide, with limited exceptions for children under 12 on paths at least eight feet wide or sidewalks next to roads with speed limits of 35 mph or more. Violations would be charged as a misdemeanor with a maximum $50 fine, though Gregg and other leaders say that is too low. “Many of the complaints I have received have been from pedestrians walking on sidewalks and shared-use paths that have had near misses with e-bikes,” Gregg said. “It is already prohibited for anyone over the age of 12 to ride a bike on a sidewalk, and this clarifies that it’s also prohibited for e-bikes.

"Given that most of the roads on Daniel Island are either 20 mph or 25 mph speed limits, having e-bikes on these roads and off of the sidewalks seems to be the safest option.”

Gregg said age-based restrictions were intentionally left out of the ordinance: “It conflicts with state law, which would be challenged in court, and the city would lose, and it tasks our law enforcement officers with looking at an e-bike rider and trying to determine if the rider is above or below a certain age. That is an impossible task, and it’s unenforceable.”

STRONGER PENALTIES?

To give the ordinance more teeth, he is proposing increasing the fine from $50 to $250.

Mayor William Cogswell and Councilman Mike Seekings agreed enforcement needs stronger consequences, while Seekings also called for an initial education period to explain the new rules and the difference between e-bikes and mopeds.

“There will be an initial period of education; however, the ordinance is very clear – e-bikes will not be permitted on sidewalks or shared-use paths. E-bikes will only be allowed on the road.”

Enforcement will include minors, most under 15 and without licenses.

“If (minors) receive a violation, it will be handled in family court… and the parents will receive the ticket. It would be much better for our community if parents didn’t provide electric mopeds to children who don’t have fully formed prefrontal cortexes, but since that’s unlikely to occur, the next best option would be if the children riding these e-bikes could behave and obey traffic laws.”