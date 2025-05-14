PSHS Beta Club punches ticket to national competition

The Philip Simmons chapter of the Senior Beta Club recently competed at the South Carolina Beta Club State Convention in Myrtle Beach in February.

This competition includes leadership activities and opportunities for students to showcase their talents and knowledge. Students spent countless hours of practice, from early mornings to late nights, in preparation for this competition.

Student Bella Balog stated that, “While a lot of work goes into it, Beta Con is still a fun and exciting event I look forward to each year.”

This year at the convention, Philip Simmons High School brought home 16 awards, including first places in black-and-white photography, robotics, and mixed media art. They also had students run for office as well as perform in small group show performances. All of this collectively led to them earning a ticket straight to Orlando, Florida, to compete at the national level in June.

Not only was this the first year Beta Club students made it to nationals - the club also had two students, Joey Wright and Parker Sullivan, receive a competitive $1,000 Beta Club scholarship.

One of the most impressive factors of the club is its sheer size.

PSHS has one of the highest requirements for membership, with a 3.5 GPA and no disciplinary actions. Even with these stringent requirements, the high school has one of the biggest clubs in the district, with 268 students. This is about a third of the school’s population, and all of them complete 40 service hours a year.

This Philip Simmons Beta Club is, no doubt, impressive and will continue to grow and thrive as the years continue.

Good luck at nationals!