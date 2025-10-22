PSHS French teacher offers students chance to travel abroad

Having read “Charleston Roadtrips: Quebec” by Carol Antman (The Daniel Island News, Oct. 8, 2025 issue), I admit that I, too, am a Francophile, and my story recently came full circle in a place that inspired my love for all things French.

I recently returned to Charleston, temporarily settled on Daniel Island, and started a new job teaching French at Philip Simmons High School. My journeys have taken me from suburban New Jersey to New York City, to a small village in Burkina Faso, West Africa, on many trips to France, and on visits to over 20 countries along the way. I, too, have traveled to and love Québec; I once brought a group of high school students to the Winter Carnival of Quebec when temperatures hovered at 10 below.

I have taught as an adjunct at the College of Charleston, Queens College of Charlotte, and Hunter College CUNY. During my last séjour in Charleston, I started a Saturday Morning French Immersion School with the Alliance Française, first at the Charleston Library Society and later at the French Huguenot Church.

With a PhD in French and two master’s degrees, I am licensed to teach K-12 French, ESL, and hold a principal license from North Carolina. As a student at C of C, I first traveled to France with other students led by my advisor, Dr. Attafi, who also introduced me to Morocco, inspiring my Peace Corps service in West Africa.

My Charleston roots go back even further. My parents met while my dad was at The Citadel and my mom at MUSC. My grandfather taught at C of C and directed the marine lab on James Island, where I spent childhood moments climbing oaks and looking out at the Morris Island Lighthouse.

Years later, my husband and I met at Rue de Jean (restaurant), married at the Citadel beach house, and now my youngest son is a junior at Philip Simmons and in the Iron Horse Marching Band. I love my new position teaching French at Philip Simmons High, where, as principal secretary Mrs. Payne says, "The stars aligned when she called me about the position."

I’m now planning the next Student Travel Tour to France in June 2026. With travel scholarship funds on reserve, I am working with the PSH Chapter of the French Honor Society to develop a sustainable student travel scholarship, inspired by my Peace Corps service when I awarded a local student a trip to Ouagadougou to promote girls’ education. In Burkina Faso, girls’ educational opportunities are often limited due to cost and labor needs.

I lead student travel to take learning beyond the classroom, to explore, and to deepen students’ understanding of the world. Brain research shows that language study and multilingualism strengthen the brain.

These are my personal funds, and though limited, I hope to build trust and relationships with students in my community. My dream is to create a sustainable travel scholarship for students who might not otherwise have the chance to see the world, perhaps through an essay-based, needs-driven award offered every other year.

High school students in Daniel Island, Philip Simmons, or the surrounding areas interested in traveling to France in June 2026 with me can visit eftours.com/tour-website/2922881FK or email galvagniphd@gmail.com.

Student travel scholarships are limited at this time. Contributions to the PSH French Honor Society Sustainable Student Travel Scholarship Fund are welcome at the same email.