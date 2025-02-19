PSHS junior earns $25k flight academy scholarship

Cadet Brian Stambaugh, a junior at Philip Simmons High School, braced himself for the worst as he entered his classroom to attend a mandatory meeting called by Chief Master Sgt. Michelle Siau, an aerospace instructor who leads the school’s U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC program.

On Dec. 4, Stambaugh and the rest of the cadets quietly filed in, noticing that all the school’s administrators were also in attendance.

“I was expecting to hear something tragic, my heart raced at a million miles per hour before my instructor even announced what this ‘meeting’ was all about,” Stambaugh reminisced.

The cadets’ downcast uncertainty quickly transformed into elation, as Siau announced to everyone in the room that Stambaugh had won a highly competitive $25,000 scholarship to attend the United States Air Force’s Flight Academy, an eight-week, all-expenses paid summer program held at a certified aviation university, which gives cadets the opportunity to earn their private pilot license. With Stambaugh’s father listening in by telephone, the classroom erupted in celebration.

According to the USAF, more than 1,200 cadets from units around the world applied for one of the 194 Junior ROTC Flight Academy scholarships. The scholarship covers transportation, room and board, academics and the flight hours required to earn a PPL (Private Pilot License). The certificate allows pilots to carry passengers in and out of all civil airports, fly at night, in controlled airspaces, and in the category of aircraft for which they are certified, typically small, single-engine aircraft.

“Compared with civilian pilot training options, the Junior ROTC Flight Academy boasts an impressive success rate. Nationally, less than 20% of flight students who complete a solo flight go on to earn their pilot certification. However, more than 80% of Junior ROTC Flight Academy cadets have successfully earned their private pilot certificates,” according to the USAF.

Siau shared, “He excels in the classroom, had great recommendations, did well on the AQT exam (Aviation Qualifying Test), and is our vice corps commander. His scores were off the charts! He is extremely interested in becoming a pilot, and when he graduates, he will have his private pilot license.”

Stambaugh has participated in the school’s Junior ROTC for three years. He said that he originally joined because he had an interest in the Air Force but was not prepared for how much more the corps provided.

“I was able to develop leadership skills, grow outside my comfort zone, and set up other cadets for success as the cadet vice corps commander. I am also part of our unit’s color guard and drill team,” he noted.

Stambaugh, along with approximately 50 other cadets at PSHS, have sharpened their skills while forming unique high school experiences by participating in Junior ROTC.

“One of my most memorable experiences was participating as a guidon bearer in the graduation parade at The Citadel, as part of the Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Course,” Stambaugh commented.

“It is a week-long, boot camp-style course in which cadres (like myself) are taught cadet basics on how to excel as a leader, all while maintaining a proper uniform, clean barracks, and mastering orienteering, marksmanship, drill, and so much more. While it was a physically and mentally taxing experience, I enjoyed every second of the course.”

Philip Simmons’ award winning Junior ROTC program is distinctive in that it teaches life skills, leadership, and aerospace science material simultaneously.

“I enjoy teaching the cadets about finance, check books, banks, credit unions, financing cars, etc; real life lessons that these students need to learn,” Siau said. “Most importantly, I am a mentor, coach, and my program offers a family environment here at the school.”