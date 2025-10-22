PSHS senior Ramer named National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

Charlie Ramer, a well-accomplished senior at Philip Simmons High School, has clinched a major recognition for himself, his school, and the district: he has been named a semifinalist in the 71st annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The program is a prestigious academic competition among high school students for recognition and college scholarships. Earlier this month, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation released the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists nationwide; Ramer is among them and the only student named in the Berkeley County School District.

Philip Simmons High School Principal LaTanya Butler said the school is excited for Ramer. “We are so proud of Charlie and his academic achievements. He is a very hardworking student who demonstrates the high standards we have set here at Philip Simmons.”

According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, merit scholar designees are selected based on their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. These talented seniors now have the opportunity to compete for nearly $26 million in scholarships to be awarded next spring.

To become a semifinalist, students must take the PSAT in their junior year and score within the top 1 percent of test-takers in their state. Ramer achieved a perfect score on the reading and writing portion of the exam.

“I did well on the math too, but the reading and writing score is weighted higher,” he said. “So the fact that I got a perfect score on the reading and writing portion really boosted my composite score.”

Ramer learned of his selection from the school’s counseling department. To advance to the finalist level, semifinalists must gather teacher recommendations, complete an essay, and perform well on the SAT.

“I was pretty proud just to get it, especially because I later found out I was the only one in the district,” he said. “I was really surprised.”

About 95% of semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and roughly half of those finalists will earn a National Merit Scholarship and the Merit Scholar title.

Ramer is no stranger to hard work. A motivated student with a passion for engineering and innovation, he plans to pursue mechanical engineering in college. He is currently applying to Georgia Tech and considering in-state opportunities at Clemson University and the University of South Carolina.

This semester, his coursework includes government/economics, AP calculus, and an online AP biology course. He is also a member of the school’s robotics team and the National Honor Society.

Ramer credits English teacher Laura Garner and engineering teacher Kate Sablotsky as two of his most influential mentors.

“Mrs. Sablotsky has been very helpful on the engineering side teaching, and all the opportunities in the extracurriculars she provides,” he said. “Mrs. Garner has also been really important in helping me improve my overall academics.”

Sablotsky described Ramer as a quiet but insightful leader on the robotics team. “He is always super quiet, but you can tell he is thinking and absorbing,” she said. “He listens, processes, and then quietly interjects something that changes the outcome of the proposed solution.”

Ramer will graduate this spring, with National Merit Scholarship winners to be announced between April and July.