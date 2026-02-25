PSHS student Sophia Ligon wins art contest

Home Telecom has named Sophia Ligon, a senior at Philip Simmons High School, the first-place winner of the 2026 Berkeley County School District Art Contest.

Her Lowcountry-themed artwork entitled “The Common Table” will be featured on a local billboard for everyone in Berkeley County to see and enjoy.

While designing her piece, Ligon thought about the contest requirements of showcasing either community or technology, and decided to incorporate both into one piece. She was inspired by memories of her family attending an annual crab festival held in Awendaw, South Carolina.

Ligon used a newspaper background by starting with a collage that she made and then capturing a screen scan of it. Her vibrant layers were added on top using watercolor paint and colored pencils to build in the Lowcountry Boil artwork.

“I want to congratulate Sophia for her exceptional work and artistic talent," Home Telecom’s Vice President of Marketing Gina Shuler said, "and also recognize her art teacher, Paige Duvall, for guiding and encouraging her creative growth.

“In addition to highlighting Sophia’s vibrant creativity, this billboard serves as a welcoming visual introduction to Berkeley County for both residents and visitors, featuring scenes that genuinely reflect the character of our area."

Duvall also had high praise for her student. “Sophia is a multitalented, creative, high-achieving, competitive, and brilliant student. She never gives up; even when challenges seem impossible to overcome, she always finds a way. She serves as vice president of our National Art Honor Society, which has over 64 members, and helps me organize the chapter. She has added so much to the success of both the art program and the National Art Honor Society.”

Ligon plans to attend college next year to pursue a degree in biology and has her sights on medical school to become a geneticist. She is an accomplished band student who plays trumpet and has upcoming auditions at Furman University and the USC Honors College.

The $1,000 prize funds donated by Home Telecom will be used to replenish and refurbish art supplies at Philip Simmons High School. Duvall plans to test a new material, oil sticks, to see if they’ll be a good fit for her classes.

Over the past 12 years, Home Telecom has awarded nearly $70,000 to participating art departments in the Berkeley County school system, which they can use for art materials.