PSHS Valedictorian Anna Alomar heads to Notre Dame with $847K in scholarships

Philip Simmons High School’s Class of 2026 crossed the stage on Wednesday, June 3, celebrating a major milestone for 168 graduates, including 158 diploma recipients and 10 non-diploma graduates. The Iron Horses are heading into their next chapter backed by an estimated $6,718,352 in academic scholarships, with an additional$379,600 in Palmetto Fellows awards, $1.3 million in Life Scholarships, and $173,600 in Hope Scholarships. Altogether, that brings the class total to $8,571,552 in academic funding, not including about $265,000 in athletic scholarships.

The class also boasts 11 state academic honor recipients, 13 Palmetto Fellows scholars, 65 Life Scholarship-eligible students, and 62 Hope Scholarship-eligible students, along with one National Merit Scholar, marking another strong year of achievement for Philip Simmons graduates as they head toward college and beyond.

VALEDICTORIAN: ANNA ALOMAR

Anna Claire Alomar earned the title of valedictorian after a standout high school career that spanned academics, athletics, music, and leadership, along with more than $847,575 in total scholarships.

Her academic honors include National AP Scholar with Distinction, National Merit Scholar Applicant, Junior Scholar recognition, and Bronze Certification of Biliteracy in Spanish. She was also a four-time Breakfast of Champions honoree and earned multiple academic and community recognitions dating back to middle school, including the Principal’s Award at Daniel Island School and early leadership opportunities such as delivering the Junior Scholar speech in eighth grade.

Alomar’s accomplishments extend across athletics and the arts. She earned All-State and All-Region honors in both cross country and track, was named Rookie of the Year in cross country, and received the Coaches Award in soccer. In music, she was recognized with the Band Bernstein Award for two consecutive years, Superior ratings in Solo & Ensemble performance, and All-State and All-Region honors on flute.

She also held leadership roles as Beta Club Treasurer, Sophomore Board President, and captain of her club soccer team for two years. Her involvement includes varsity soccer, cross country and track, club soccer, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Spanish National Honor Society, student government, recycling club, Iron Hearts Club, band, and Ocean Club. Outside of school, she worked as a pool attendant and part-time server at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community.

Alomar will attend the University of Notre Dame, where she plans to study biological sciences on a pre-med track.

In a message to her classmates, she said, “Never give up on yourself and keep striving to be the best!”

SALUTATORIAN: SOPHIA LIGON

Sophia Jane Ligon was named salutatorian after a high school career centered on fine arts, leadership, and academics, earning $262,800 in scholarships.

Her honors include the John Philip Sousa Band Award, Iron Horse Band Senior Award, National Marching Band Leadership Award, Leadership in Visual Art Award, Fine Arts Graduate of Honor Award, Scholastic Art Award recognition including Silver Key honors, multiple Instrumentalist Magazine awards, Top of the World Language Award for French, and selection as a University of South Carolina Capstone Scholar.

Ligon also served in numerous leadership roles, including president of the French Honor Society, vice president of the Art Honor Society, brass co-section leader, and historian of Model UN. She participated in marching band, jazz band, Beta Club, Model UN, French Honor Society, and Art Honor Society.

She will attend Furman University, where she plans to study biology and pre-medicine.

In her message to classmates, she said, “Thank you for making these past four years so truly unforgettable and leaving such a prevalent and amazing mark on this school. I am so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together, and I can’t wait to see where life takes us next! Congratulations Philips Simmons High Class of 2026!”

LUCY BAILEY, THIRD IN CLASS

Lucy Bailey was ranked third in the Class of 2026, finishing a standout high school career built on athletics, leadership, and academics, along with $39,200 in scholarships.

Bailey earned All-State honors in soccer, was a two-time All-State track athlete, a two-time track state champion, and a soccer All-Star selection. She also earned AP Scholar with Distinction recognition.

She served as a two-year varsity soccer captain, president of the National Honor Society, and secretary of the Recycling Club, while also participating in the Spanish National Honor Society, Beta Club, grade-level boards, and state and national Beta conventions.

Bailey will attend Clemson University, where she plans to study nursing.

WILLOW PAYER, FIFTH IN CLASS

Willow Payer rounded out the top five, earning $163,000 in scholarships and combining academics, leadership, and service throughout high school.

She earned AP Scholar with Distinction, Junior Marshal, Rural & Small Town Recognition, and College Board School Recognition awards. She served as vice president of the Beta Club and the Recycling Club, and was active in Blood Cancer United, MUSC Junior Internship, Girls State, and the Mayor’s Youth Commission.

Payer also participated in cross country and lacrosse while working two jobs during high school. She will attend San Diego State University, where she plans to study psychology and political science with an interest in forensic psychology.