Public input sought on Charleston Peninsula Plan

Charleston residents are encouraged to join a public forum on the Peninsula Plan to discover insights from its initial phase, "Listen and Learn," and contribute thoughts on enhancing aspects such as neighborhood design, mobility, water management, and economic development.

The forum will also feature updates on the establishment of a new Peninsula Waterfront Redevelopment District, shaping future plans for Union Pier and other waterfront properties.

Officially titled "The Charleston Peninsula: Our Community, Our Future, Our Plan," the Peninsula Plan will act as a roadmap for the development of the Charleston peninsula in the next 10 to 20 years.

The public forum is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 6-8 p.m. at the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1422, located at 1142 Morrison Drive.

It is important to note that this is a structured event with the program starting promptly at 6 p.m. and concluding by 8 p.m. Refreshments will be provided, and attendees of all ages are welcome. No RSVP is necessary.

See more information about the plan online.