Publix demolition update

Publix confirmed today that the Daniel Island store will close at the end of business on December 24 and will remain closed until renovations are completed sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Nicole Maristany Krauss, a Publix Media Relations Manager, told The Daniel Island News, “We have communicated with our associates and the store will close at the close of business on Christmas Eve and is expected to open in Q4 2025 barring permitting, weather or other issues outside of our control.”

“Our associates will be relocated to other Publix locations. Some will find their new Publix home and want to remain in their new locations even after the store reopens while some will want to return to their prior home store,” she said. “It is always our goal to provide our customers with the best shopping experience possible, and that requires renovations and at time, store closures, but we're looking forward to reopening with a premier facility for our customers.”

For more information on the plans to demolish and rebuild the Daniel Island store, click here.