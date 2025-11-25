As Publix reopens, nearby businesses hope foot traffic follows

After nearly a year of construction fencing, detours, and an empty grocery store anchor, the heartbeat of Daniel Island’s main shopping center is about to return.

Publix will reopen its newly expanded store on Wednesday, Dec. 3, a date many residents have circled. For the owners of the small businesses surrounding it, the moment will feel like a collective deep breath.

“As the direct neighbor to Publix, we have definitely been affected by the construction closure,” said Island Expressions owner Dyan Heineck. “The biggest change we have seen is in the reduction of foot traffic for our gift shop. There are just less people around, so we do not see as many customers stopping in to browse or shop.”

Like many centers anchored by a major grocer, the businesses next to Publix rely on those incidental visits – the "I’m already here, let me pop in" moments. With residents driving off-island for groceries this past year, those opportunities vanished.

“When Publix began its rebuild, we definitely underestimated how much of our foot traffic came from their shoppers,” said Katharine Matthews, owner of Lucia’s Premium Pet. “It’s been a challenging year missing those incidental sales. The loyalty of our customers who continued to come to us, even when it wasn’t as convenient, has been such a blessing and has kept us going.”

Nationwide data backs up the importance of shopping local for a surrounding community.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, for every dollar spent at a local business, 68 cents stays in the community, compared to just 43 cents when spent at a national chain. And local retailers generate more than twice as much economic activity per dollar than big-box stores.

Heineck said the Publix closure emphasized just how vital that support is.

“Shopping local is so important in a community like Daniel Island because every business that is successful helps to attract new businesses,” she said. “If residents don’t support local businesses and you have empty storefronts, you will be driving off the island for everything.

“Locally owned small businesses also offer a level of personal customer service not seen in big-box stores,” Heineck said. “We know so many of our customers by name and have built relationships over the years that are truly genuine. It’s the most rewarding part of owning a small business in such a wonderful community.”

Matthews shared that Lucia’s has grown every year until 2025 and hopes to get “right back on track for 2026” with Publix’s reopening. With the island’s only grocery store’s grand opening just a week away, businesses are hopeful for a strong holiday season and a full return of familiar faces.