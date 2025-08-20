Publix on track for year-end reopening

Construction on the Daniel Island Publix grocery store, demolished late last year and rebuilt from the ground up, is entering its final stretch.

Public records from the City of Charleston show ongoing permit activity and inspections for safety systems, landscaping work, irrigation, utility installations, and signage approval – indicating that the 50,472 square-foot building is moving closer to completion.

Despite discussions on local social media speculating a November opening, according to Publix officials, a specific date has not been announced. Publix media relations manager Jared Glover said the project remains on schedule.

“We do not have an opening date set for the store; however, we are working to get the store open as soon as possible,” Glover said. “Things are moving along as planned, and we still are tentatively planning to reopen at the end of the year. Of course, a number of things can happen between now and then that could delay the opening, especially with hurricane season in full swing. Hopefully it is quiet.”