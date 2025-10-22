Pumpkin Walk returns for a night of Halloween magic and light

Hundreds of glowing jack-o’-lanterns will soon light up Smythe Lake as Daniel Island hosts its annual Pumpkin Walk and Halloween Bash on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Families can stroll along the lake, enjoy music, games, food, and costumes, and celebrate this fall tradition that has lit up the community for more than a decade.

Started in 2012, the Pumpkin Walk became a collaboration between the Daniel Island School PTA and the Daniel Island Property Owners Association in 2021.

“It is incredible to see everyone working together to make this island town tradition truly special,” said Danielle Lofland, a PTA member helping organize the event. “The dedication, enthusiasm, and collaboration are inspiring, and it is heartwarming to see the community come together in such a fun and meaningful way.”

Families, preschools, and local businesses are invited to decorate or carve pumpkins for display around Smythe Lake. Drop-offs are from 1 to 3 p.m. at the corner of Daniel Island Drive and Purcell Lane.

“You may carve or paint your pumpkins, just be sure the paint has time to dry,” Lofland said.

Volunteers will place battery-powered tea lights inside each pumpkin to ensure they are "gourd-eous." Expect hundreds of pumpkins this year.

“Each class at Daniel Island School carves one or more pumpkins, and local preschools like Providence Church, Holy Spirit Island School, Elevate Community School, and Daniel Island Academy also participate,” Lofland said. “Families in the community love to show off their pumpkin carving and painting skills. Last year, we had around 500 pumpkins, and this year we expect even more.”

The Halloween Bash features games, a scavenger hunt, face painting, balloon art, craft tables, DJ Wild Bill, and performances by Peace Love Hip Hop and the Daniel Island Music Academy. This year’s food truck lineup includes Shaka Shrimp, City Sliders, Pizza da Michelino, Holy City Popcorn, and Delights Desserts & Coffee. Student groups, including the Philip Simmons High School JROTC, Cub Scouts, and the PSHS Robotics Team, will help run the event.

“My favorite thing about the Pumpkin Walk is the scavenger hunt!” said Eliza, a first grader at DIS.

Van, a pre-K student, said, “I love finding my class’s pumpkin!” Other students highlighted candy, costumes, and seeing friends as the best parts of this annual, cherished fall event.