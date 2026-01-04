Qualifiers Claim Their Spots at COCO 2026

Six qualifiers and two "lucky losers" punched their tickets into the 2026 COCO main draw on Sunday, March 29.

Polina Kudermetova, Viktoriya Tomova, Donna Vekic, Akasha Urhobo, Kayla Day, and Mary Stoiana all advanced, setting up matchups with top-seeded players. Florida teen Urhobo made a splash with a 6-1, 6-1 win, while Stoiana survived a tense tiebreak to earn her spot.

Lucky losers Darja Vidmanova and Elvina Kalieva also joined the main draw, keeping their COCO dreams alive.

PHOTOS BY DOUG PINKERTON