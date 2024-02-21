Queen Bee: DIS’ Angle wins district spell-off

The word “cauterize” may not find itself into everyday conversation, but it was the championship word that catapulted Eva “Cate” Angle to victory in the Berkeley County School District 2024 spelling bee.

The Jan. 18 district bee brought together 14 middle schools from across the district, with each school presenting three spellers and one alternate. Securing first place was Angle, an eighth-grader from Daniel Island School, while second place went to Carter Williams, a sixth-grader from Philip Simmons Middle School.

Going into the bee, Angle, 14, had rigorously prepared for weeks with her mother, who helped read the words to her, pronounce them correctly, and highlight the ones she misspelled.

“Even though I studied, I didn’t know all of the words that were given to me. It was unexpected and made the experience more stressful because I felt less sure on some of them,” Angle said.

Despite not studying the winning word “cauterize,” she navigated the challenging rounds and came out on top.

“Part of it is studying, but a part of it is also luck. I just felt pleasantly surprised everything had worked out in my favor,” Angle said.

The event took place at Goose Creek High School under a panel of three judges, including Jen Croley, BCSD executive director of academics and innovation; Meri Dupree, a retired BCSD administrator; and Dr. Jane Harrelson, Title I compliance and parent involvement coordinator for the district. Laura Garner, an English teacher at Philip Simmons High, served as the pronouncer for the competition.

Per the spelling bee rules, students left the stage after misspelling a word. But as the competition narrowed down to the final two spellers, a shift in the rules occurred: should one student falter by misspelling a word, the other contender must not only correctly spell the given word but also conquer an additional word to claim the coveted title of the winner.

That’s how Angle, who happened to take an online medical terminology class last semester, navigated complicated medical terms thrown out at the bee, such as “cholesterol.”

Reflecting on her experience, Angle shared she had been homeschooled until this year, making this her first spelling bee.

“I think that was part of what made me feel so enthused and inspired me to study so hard. My classmates were like, ‘This is the fourth year of us having to do this,’ and they weren’t excited about it, but I thought it was so fun we got to participate!” Angle beamed. “I just really felt a drive to win.”

Carter Williams, the second-place winner from Philip Simmons Middle, entered the bee as an alternate and came in as runner-up. The 11-year-old admitted to feeling nervous on stage in front of the large turnout.

“I felt very proud of myself because I didn’t really expect to make it that far,” Williams said.

Both Angle and Williams will compete in the regional bee on March 21, where they will face off against the top spellers from the district and surrounding counties. The winners of the regional competition will advance to the national spelling bee, showcasing their spelling prowess beyond the Charleston area.