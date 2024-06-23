Quench your summer cravings with bold, refreshing beverages

In between summer adventures and hot afternoons spent poolside, you’re likely looking to combat rising temperatures with a cool, refreshing beverage. This year, quench your thirst with drinks that play up the trendiness of bold flavors.

While many concoctions can help you beat the heat, some gems seem to hit the spot better than others. Consider one of the trendiest beverages that is increasingly becoming available at smoothie and juice bars nationwide but which you can also prepare at home: the tempting, bold taste of the Mangonada. With a harmonious fusion of sweet, spicy and tangy flavors, this thirst-quencher captures the essence of tropical indulgence with the majestic mango at the center of its symphony of flavors.

“Mango not only adds a burst of flavor but also brings a unique depth to the beverage,” said Dan Spellman, director of marketing for the National Mango Board.

Central to the Mangonada is a zesty blend of chili peppers, lime and sea salt, which are must-have ingredients to make the beverage. They combine to infuse the drink with a subtle kick, balancing the mango’s sweetness with a hint of spiciness.

This beloved beverage has captured the hearts and palates of people worldwide with its bold flavors and vibrant spirit to make summer deliciously unforgettable.

There are thousands of ways to enjoy these unique flavors. To find more refreshing drinks that beat the summer heat, visit tajin.com.

The recipe for the Mangonada and other beverage options are available online.