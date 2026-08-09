Questions arise as DI roundabout construction to get underway

In the next 60 days, crews are expected to begin construction of a new roundabout to replace the four-way traffic lights at the busy intersection of Seven Farms Drive and River Landing Drive on Daniel Island.

With the project expected to last up to 180 days, the impact will not only disrupt the daily habits of thousands of commuters but will also affect the day-to-day operations of neighboring businesses and residential communities.

Berkeley County Councilman Jarrod Brooks said that local leaders have been communicating with shop owners and residents to address "legitimate concerns" about the unintended consequences of construction.

"Two different neighborhoods, apartments and condos, have said, 'Hey, we believe to avoid that intersection, people are going to skirt through our parking lot to get around it. So, what are we going to do to deter motorists?''

Brooks is referring to the possibility commuters will avoid the traffic circle construction by taking a shortcut behind the condo units at 254 Seven Farms Drive to reach River Landing Drive, or will travel through the vast parking lot behind the 225 Seven Farms Drive office and residential building.

"Obviously, those neighborhoods have valid concerns. We don't want their parking lots to become a freeway for the next three or four months while this is done," he said.

This week, Charleston Mayor William Cogswell, along with other elected representatives, will take questions at the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association quarterly meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m., at the Daniel Pointe Retirement Community auditorium.

Among other top traffic circle concerns include how construction will affect access for emergency services, as the home of Charleston Fire Department Station 18 and Charleston Police Team Patrol 5 are located less than a block away. Also, how will the stop-and-go roadwork affect pedestrian and biker crosswalks, especially for students travelling to and from school?

"There's a daycare there, and they use the intersection to cross to go to the waterfront and to the park. I've met with them - they will be kept in the loop."

There are additional long-term issues as well.

Businesses at 211 River Landing Drive, such as Posh Nail Lounge and the Daniel Island Barbershop, sit along a one-way street that is currently used for customer parking. With the roundabout changing traffic patterns, customer access could be limited.

"We will probably end up reversing traffic to make their businesses more accessible," Brooks said, "Now that there will be a concrete median from the roundabout to down Seven Farms toward Bishop England, it would restrict access to their businesses currently the way the routing is run."