Rain doesn’t dampen breast cancer fundraiser from reining in donations

The Swing, the local nonprofit dedicated to helping Lowcountry residents with breast cancer, was full of firsts this year.

The Swing raised $700K this year – a 75% increase over last year – making it the largest amount raised to date.

The event was definitely one for the books. The grand total raised since 2023 was over $1.25 million. The money helps local breast cancer patients at the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.

This year also marked the first time since the charity’s inception the weather did not cooperate. Golfers were only able to swing for nine holes. Both tennis and pickleball players didn’t even get on the courts.

But it didn’t put a damper on the day. Almost immediately, organizers swung to the rescue as players pivoted to a DJ party with games and food at the Daniel Island Club. After, the group headed to the ballroom for lunch and fundraising.

Breast cancer survivor and founder Lori Bayer is beyond grateful to the Daniel Island Club. “They’ve been swinging with the organization from day one. The com- munity support is an important reason The Swing is so successful and continues to grow every year.

“Bringing our community together for a local cause has been a joy to watch grow,” Bayer added. “I never imagined this result when we started. Through the generosity of our donors, over 300 patients and their families have received direct support in 2025. To know that these women can focus all their energy on recovering from this deadly disease is our primary purpose. We’re truly grateful for our community’s support.”