Rain doesn’t dampen breast cancer fundraiser from reining in donations
The Swing, the local nonprofit dedicated to helping Lowcountry residents with breast cancer, was full of firsts this year.
The Swing raised $700K this year – a 75% increase over last year – making it the largest amount raised to date.
The event was definitely one for the books. The grand total raised since 2023 was over $1.25 million. The money helps local breast cancer patients at the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.
This year also marked the first time since the charity’s inception the weather did not cooperate. Golfers were only able to swing for nine holes. Both tennis and pickleball players didn’t even get on the courts.
But it didn’t put a damper on the day. Almost immediately, organizers swung to the rescue as players pivoted to a DJ party with games and food at the Daniel Island Club. After, the group headed to the ballroom for lunch and fundraising.
Breast cancer survivor and founder Lori Bayer is beyond grateful to the Daniel Island Club. “They’ve been swinging with the organization from day one. The com- munity support is an important reason The Swing is so successful and continues to grow every year.
“Bringing our community together for a local cause has been a joy to watch grow,” Bayer added. “I never imagined this result when we started. Through the generosity of our donors, over 300 patients and their families have received direct support in 2025. To know that these women can focus all their energy on recovering from this deadly disease is our primary purpose. We’re truly grateful for our community’s support.”
The Oct. 27 Swing event may not have gone as originally planned, but it turned out to be a hole-in-one for attendees. Bayer said there were so many highlights at the event, one of which really stood out to the crowd.
“The surprise at this year’s event came from Daniel Island’s very own Shannon and Katelyn Campbell. To the delight of 300 women, Patrick Owens and Rodney Scott entered the ballroom to a standing ovation. These four talented chefs joined forces, auctioning off five private dinners and raising almost $80K for patients in need.”
Since October, The Swing’s level of support averages $50K a month. All the money directly benefits breast cancer patients. The organization spends 95 cents of every dollar raised on patient care.
Breast cancer doesn’t just happen in October. The need is year round, and the charity supports local breast cancer patients 365 days a year. Bayer says there are many opportunities to help breast cancer patients.
“We are always in need of volunteers with various professional and fundraising skill sets. They may register their interest through our website.”
Find out ways to help or donate by visiting theswing.org.