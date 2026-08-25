Ramen, Pilates, and more shops on the way to Point Hope

Keeping up with Point Hope’s growing list of businesses is becoming a neighborhood sport.

Just when one set of doors opens, another “coming soon” sign appears. And with ramen, Pilates, pet pampering, ice cream, coffee, and more on the way, the community’s commercial core still has plenty of growing left to do.

COMING THIS FALL

Hachiya Ramen and Philosophia are both targeting September or October openings, according to Fritz Meyer of Meyer Kapp & Associates, which handles leasing for much of Point Hope.

Hachiya will bring Japanese ramen, gyoza, and other dishes to Goddard Point Hope at 654 Hopewell Drive. Its Mount Pleasant restaurant specializes in traditional ramen with slow-cooked broths and a fast-casual ordering system.

Nearby, Philosophia will open its second location at 846 Foundation St. The Greek and Mediterranean restaurant is known for dishes such as spanakopita, Greek salads, local fish, roasted chicken, and braised lamb.

Point Hope Commons will also gain Integr8 Pilates, a boutique, full-apparatus Pilates studio founded by instructor Sobia Nathani. Now under construction and working toward a September opening, the studio will offer small-group reformer and tower classes, cardio sculpt, strength-focused classes, restorative movement, and private sessions.

LINEUP GETS LONGER IN 2027

Construction is about to begin on Penny’s Pawlour & Bowtique, a pet boutique and grooming business, and The UPS Store at Goddard Point Hope. Both are expected to open in the first quarter of 2027.

Kilwins Ice Cream is also headed to Publix Commons, bringing its familiar lineup of ice cream, chocolates, fudge, caramel apples, and other sweets. An official opening date has not been announced, though Meyer said early 2027 is currently anticipated.

Healthcare options will expand, too. Bon Secours Mercy Health is now expected to arrive at The Gates during the second quarter of 2027.

Then there is Brooking Square, a Woodfield Development property nearing completion, where Allstate Insurance and Wando Veterinarian Hospital have been identified among the first businesses coming to the development.

MORE HOMES, HANGOUTS, AND A SCHOOL?

The biggest batch of residences arrives with LC Point Hope, a new 450-home community now under construction. Its lineup includes The Goat, a restaurant and bar; Morning Ritual, a coffeehouse serving coffee and breakfast; and CODE Wellness, a fitness and wellness concept. The three are currently expected to arrive around the first quarter of 2028.